I tried the colourful £80 smartwatch for children that doubles as a GPS tracker

There are lots of different smartwatches you can buy. The Apple Watch is probably the best-known smartwatch out there. I bought one but stopped wearing it after several months. So I’ve been curious to see what other smartwatches are available.

British company Moochies has launched its own range of smartwatches, but there’s a big difference: They’re for children.

Moochies watches are designed to allow parents to easily call their children and track their location using a companion app. It’s a neat idea, so I asked for a review unit and strapped it to myself.

The Moochies smartwatch looks like an oversized watch. It has a small screen on the front that tells the time, and lots of confusing buttons. Good luck to any child trying to figure out what they do -- I didn't understand. Business Insider/James Cook This thing is big. It's rather similar to the ankle bracelets that some criminals get fitted with. Except this one is pink and covered in birds (the significance of the birds was never explained to me.) Business Insider/James Cook Here's how the Moochies compares to a normal watch. It's big on me! Imagine how this would look on a small child. Business Insider/James Cook The Moochies smartwatch lets you call your children whenever you like. There's a SIM card inside, but only one number is allowed to call the watch. It shows this symbol, vibrates and rings when the parent wants to chat. The child can also call the parent. Business Insider/James Cook But that's not all! There's also a companion app that you can (theoretically) install on your phone. I was sent a Huawei Ascend to try it out. It's a cheap Android touchscreen smartphone. Business Insider/James Cook The Moochies smartwatch is also a GPS tracker that monitors where your child is at all times. You can watch on the map as your child moves around. Business Insider/James Cook This is what you don't want to see. My child is in danger and has sent an SOS message using the SOS button. From here I could check my child's location or call them to make sure all is well. Business Insider/James Cook Here's a stream of updates from my imaginary child. It has sent me a 15-second voice message, stopped moving, and then sent an SOS signal. Not good! Business Insider/James Cook The app appears half-finished, was poorly translated to English, and constantly crashed. It looks like the developer licensed a Japanese app and translated it, but it's barely usable. Business Insider/James Cook Would I strap a Moochies to my child? Probably not, it's a confusing device with too many buttons. I kept accidentally signalling that I was in danger and emitting klaxon noises to my parent's phone. The buttons should at least have some markings on them to indicate what they do. Business Insider/James Cook I did like being able to make calls with the device, though. That worked well, and I could hear what was being said pretty clearly. Business Insider/James Cook However, the Moochies is still way too bulky for a child. It would make them look like a small, violent criminal who had recently been released from prison. I guess I'll wait to see if Moochies makes a smaller second version and try that instead. Business Insider/James Cook

