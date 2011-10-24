Review Of The Clerc Hydroscaph Chronograph Watch

I said it before and will confirm it again now, this is probably the best dial that Clerc watches has designed in its modern life. I first covered this very nice Hydroscaph Limited Edition Chronograph watch here. Now after some time on my wrist I can discuss it a bit more.

The basic Hydroscaph watch case has more or less remained the same for Clerc since its inception a few years ago. Though each model has little differences such as were pushers or crowns are placed. The 44.6mm wide case is highly impressive not only for its visual design, but its level of comfort as well as ergonomics. There is also the matter of the 1000 meters of water resistance. I spent more time discussing the base Hydroscaph case here when I reviewed the GMT version.

The only reason I can think that Clerc made this good looking chronograph a limited edition is because they couldn’t get more movements. Though I can’t be sure. Inside the Hydroscaph Limited Edition Chronograph is what Clerc calls their calibre C608 automatic. The C608 is a base movement with a custom chronograph module done for Clerc. I am guessing that it was made by Dubois-Depraz or someone similar in Switzerland. The chronograph is a central minute chronograph – which I love. Not just that but it is also a GMT movement.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com

