Photo: Business Insider

AT&T sent us a review unit of the BlackBerry Bold 9900.After a day with it, we feel safe saying the following: If you like BlackBerry phones, you’re going to love the BlackBerry Bold 9900.



If you’re like most people, you’re better off skipping it.

Don’t Miss: I Spent A Week With Android And I Hated It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.