My Room At The Ritz Carlton Was So Huge It Had A Doorbell

A well-endowed company was kind enough to invite me to speak at a conference in Arizona recently.



They put me up at the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, which is a luxury resort built in the middle of a desert.

They gave me the key to my “room,” which I soon discovered was actually a suite.

I didn’t get to spend too much time in the suite, unfortunately, because the conference was great.

But I certainly enjoyed the time I did spend there!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.