This shaving startup's skincare line is the only thing you should put on your face

New York City-based Harry’s has acquired 1 million customers and a valuation of $750 million by offering high-quality razor subscriptions at an affordable price.

The shaving startup isn’t really known for its skincare line. But maybe it should be, if my recent experience with its products is anything to go by.

I’ve used Harry’s two skincare products — the Daily Face Wash and Daily Face lotion — for a few months and a few weeks, respectively. I’d recommend them more highly than most things I’ve used on my face.

Daily Face Wash

Put simply, Harry’s Daily Face Wash is everything I want in a face wash. It’s both slightly exfoliating (it counts volcanic rock among its ingredients) and cooling, with hints of eucalyptus and peppermint. The exfoliation is great if you have a short beard, as it can reach down and get rid of the dead skin cells underneath.

It leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean without drying it out, making it suitable for everyday use. It has become my go-to for my dermatologist-recommended twice-daily washings.

In my experience, it’s not quite so easy to rinse off, but I remedy this by using it in the shower instead of trying to wash my face at the sink.

As for the price, Harry’s charges $7 for a 5-ounce bottle of face wash. This is slightly more expensive than some drug store brands like Dove ($4.50), Nivea ($4), and Neutrogena ($4.80), but much cheaper than department store brands like Jack Black ($19), Kiehl’s ($20), and Kyoku ($18).

I’m more than willing to pay a little extra for the experience.

Daily Face Lotion

Even better than the face wash is Harry’s Daily Face Lotion. It can’t be overstated: Harry’s has created something very special here.

We at Business Insider have gone on and on about how every guy needs to use moisturizer and sunscreen every single day. So we’re going to assume you’re already doing that. You are, right? OK, good.

Many men who don’t say they don’t like the way moisturizer feels on their face. That’s part of what makes Harry’s Face Lotion great: you can’t feel it. Like, at all. It immediately disappears on your face like nothing I’ve ever tested before.

That’s especially impressive for a moisturizer with sunscreen, even if it’s only SPF 15 and not the SPF 30 most dermatologists recommend.

The lotion has a light scent and moisturizes effectively as far as I can tell, but it’s definitely not quite as hydrating as some more powerful moisturizers I’ve used. It hasn’t clogged my pores, either.

At $8 for a 1.7-ounce bottle, I would consider it a steal. I often find myself reaching for this bottle instead of my much more expensive Kiehl’s moisturizer ($25 for a 2.5-ounce bottle), especially when I’m in the mood for something only lightly moisturizing that won’t wear heavily on my face.

Note: Harry’s provided samples of the Daily Face Lotion and Daily Face Wash to Business Insider for the purposes of review.

