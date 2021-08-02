I tried Saweetie’s signature McDonald’s meal and her Big Mac hack is a total game changer

After Saweetie’s meal launched on August 9, I ordered it from a McDonald’s in Massachusetts. McDonald’s restaurant with a sign advertising the Saweetie meal. Erin McDowell/Insider Outside, the store had a sign advertising the new Saweetie meal . Employees also wore new shirts with “Saweetie Crew” written on the front of the uniforms.

The meal includes classic items you can already find on the McDonald’s menu: a Big Mac, four-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, sweet-and-sour sauce, barbecue sauce, and a Sprite. The Saweetie meal items. Erin McDowell/Insider The meal cost $11.39, not including tax, which I thought was a reasonable price for how much food I received.

None of the menu items are limited edition, except for the packaging on the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s meal. Erin McDowell/Insider However, as part of the collaboration, Saweetie has shared a few ways she “remixes” her order , including adding fries and sweet-and-sour sauce to the Big Mac, layering her nuggets and fries with barbecue sauce, and making a chicken-nugget sandwich.

The chain’s sweet-and-sour sauce has been renamed “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. McDonald’s ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce itself is exactly the same recipe but includes the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” branding.

The meal also comes with tangy BBQ sauce. McDonald’s tangy BBQ sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider When I ordered the meal, the sweet-and-sour sauce was automatically included, but I had to ask for the barbecue sauce to make sure I could try it.

A Big Mac is a pretty standard menu item and has actually already been included in a McDonald’s celebrity meal deal. McDonald’s Big Mac. Erin McDowell/Insider J Balvin’s McDonald’s collaboration , which was released in October 2020, included a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.

However, Saweetie doesn’t settle for just a classic Big Mac. McDonald’s Big Mac. Erin McDowell/Insider According to the commercial she made for the chain explaining her meal, she adds a layer of McDonald’s fries and sweet-and-sour sauce to her burger before eating it.

I followed Saweetie’s instructions for “remixing” the classic Big Mac. McDonald’s Big Mac with fries and sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider I took a handful of the chain’s crispy fries, layered them on the burger, and added a generous amount of “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

I was admittedly skeptical at first, but I was blown away by how good it tasted. McDonald’s Big Mac with fries and sweet and sour sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The sweet-and-sour sauce brought out the tangy notes in the chain’s classic Big Mac, while the fries added a starchy yet crunchy texture to the otherwise one-note burger. I’ve never been a huge fan of the Big Mac — I’ve found it to be pretty bland and bread-heavy — but this hack completely changed my opinion of it.

Saweetie’s meal also comes with four chicken nuggets and fries. McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Erin McDowell/Insider I like McDonald’s chicken nuggets on their own and with sauce, so I imagined I would also like them stacked on top of fries and doused in barbecue sauce, as Saweetie apparently eats them.

I was less impressed by this “remix,” since it really just tasted like chicken nuggets and fries with barbecue sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries. Erin McDowell/Insider It didn’t taste different or new from what I’ve already tried from the chain.

However, the nuggets were super crispy and were made even better with the rich, smoky barbecue sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries. Erin McDowell/Insider I would eat my fries and chicken nuggets with barbecue sauce again, but I wouldn’t go to the trouble of layering them on top of one another.

I also found that the bottom layer of fries lacked sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries. Erin McDowell/Insider These two menu items tasted really good but didn’t bring anything new to the eating experience. Saweetie also recommends putting the chicken nuggets in between a bun with barbecue sauce on top, but I didn’t try this option.

I washed it all down with a medium Sprite, per Saweetie’s recommendation. McDonald’s Sprite. Erin McDowell/Insider It was refreshing and balanced the rich, borderline-heavy meal.

I thought Saweetie’s meal collaboration was creative, and it has inspired me to “remix” my own go-to McDonald’s menu items in the future. Saweetie McDonald’s meal. Erin McDowell/Insider While this meal deal doesn’t include any new or limited-edition menu items, that means I will be able to order Saweetie’s Big Mac time and time again in the future.