I made mashed potatoes in a slow cooker and they were the perfect easy side dish for Thanksgiving

I’m always looking for new ways to utilize my slow cooker. So, with Thanksgiving coming up, I decided to try making slow-cooked mashed potatoes. My slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider I followed a recipe for slow-cooker cheesy garlic herb mashed potatoes from Half Baked Harvest, which is one of my favorite food blogs for slow-cooker recipes. The recipe itself only needed a few ingredients, including a couple of kitchen staples like whole milk, heavy cream, and herbs.

After peeling and chopping the potatoes, I added them to the slow cooker. The potatoes, milk, and cream in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider I then added in the heavy cream and whole milk. At first, I was surprised and admittedly a little concerned by how much dairy was included in the recipe. However, most of the milk and cream is removed at the end, except for about a cup which you add back into the finished mashed potatoes.

The next step was to add in the herbs. Sage and thyme. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe calls for eight sage leaves and three sprigs of thyme.

After adding in the herbs, I smashed up the garlic and added it into the slow cooker with the other ingredients. All of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe calls for four cloves of smashed garlic, though you can adjust it to your taste. I ended up adding five cloves for a little extra flavor.

I cooked the potatoes in the slow cooker for about 4.5 hours on high. The cooked potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider The potatoes were probably done a little before then, but I wanted to make sure I gave them plenty of time to cook in order for them to be easier to mash. After making sure the potatoes were fork-tender, I drained them in a colander and reserved the liquid in a mixing bowl.

I then mashed the potatoes in the slow cooker using a perforated spatula. I mashed the potatoes in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider You can also use a potato ricer or potato masher, but I found it very easy to just use the tool I happened to have in my kitchen. Within a few minutes, the potatoes were perfectly mashed and creamy.

After pouring in about a cup of the milk and cream mixture, I added in the cheese and mixed the ingredients together. The mashed potatoes after adding the cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe calls for a cup of shredded Gruyere cheese. You can shred it by hand, but I chose to use pre-shredded cheese from the grocery store to make the process even easier and cleanup a breeze.

The final step was to add the butter. It should be room temperature, so remember to leave it out beforehand. I added the butter after the potatoes were done. Erin McDowell/Insider I used about 3 tablespoons of salted butter and reserved a final tablespoon for serving. I also added salt and pepper to taste. After giving the potatoes a final stir, I let them continue cooking for another 10 minutes.

Finally, the potatoes were ready to eat. The finished mashed potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider I was really pleased with the consistency. They were perfectly creamy, without being grainy or turning into an unappetizing potato paste.