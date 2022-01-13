I tried Kylie Jenner’s go-to orders at In-N-Out and McDonald’s, and I preferred the cheaper meal

However, Jenner decides to remove the lettuce and tomato, and she requests grilled onions instead. On a second look, I realized that I might have received regular onions rather than grilled onions. However, I thought the burger was still delicious and flavorful.
The burger on its own cost $4.50.
The onions and special sauce added a lot of flavor to the burger, and I really liked how the two beef patties were perfectly coated in cheese.
The burger was definitely worth the price. For less than $5, I received a large, juicy, and cheese-coated burger that was packed with flavor.
Kylie Jenner orders her fries “well done.”
One complaint I personally have with In-N-Out fries is that they’re a touch bland and the texture is slightly odd. I was interested to see if getting the fries extra crispy would make me like them more.
The fries cost me $2, meaning there was no extra charge for asking them to stay in the fryer a little longer.
I enjoyed the crispy fries more than I expected.
They were well-salted and the extra time in the fryer definitely gave them a better texture. Overall, I was impressed.
I’m personally a fan of Diet Coke over Coke, but I thought the soft drink paired well with the meal.
The drink wasn’t too heavy and allowed the other items to shine through.
Overall, I was really impressed with Jenner’s choices. I’d definitely order the same thing again.
The burger was a good size, each bite was coated in cheese, and the onions added a ton of flavor I’ve rarely experienced with a fast-food burger. I also liked that Jenner orders her fries well done — they definitely tasted better this way.
When it comes to ordering at In-N-Out, the reality star certainly knows what she’s doing. The meal was balanced, delicious, and surprisingly inexpensive for the filling, tasty meal that I got.
Kylie Jenner’s order at McDonald’s doesn’t include a burger, and she swaps out a soft drink for a McFlurry.
According to Postmates, a week before Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018, she ordered 10 chicken nuggets, an Oreo McFlurry, and fries.
When I bought it, the total for the order came to $13.57, making it almost double the price of the In-N-Out meal.
Jenner didn’t say which sauces she orders with her nuggets, so I tried them plain and with my own favorite sauces.
I asked for ranch and honey-mustard sauces.
The nuggets, which were evenly fried, were good on their own.
However, I definitely preferred them with some sort of sauce. The creamy, tangy ranch clung perfectly to the nuggets, while the honey mustard added a nice hint of sweetness to the chicken.
Jenner didn’t specify which size fries she usually gets, so I chose a small.
The fries were crispy and what one can usually expect from McDonald’s fries – salty and ready to be eaten by the handful.
I was torn over which fries I preferred. While the In-N-Out fries tasted more homemade, I thought the McDonald’s fries had slightly more flavor.
The Oreo McFlurry was delicious and made the meal much richer.
It was creamy and light, almost like Cool Whip. The Oreo crumbles on the top added the perfect balance of texture. It felt like a true treat, as opposed to the Coke.
The McDonald’s meal was a tasty, simple order, but I was left craving the burger from In-N-Out.
For the higher price, I didn’t think the McDonald’s meal beat out the In-N-Out meal in terms of value.
While I definitely enjoyed every element of the McDonald’s meal, neither the chicken nuggets nor the fries blew me away like the cheesy and flavorful burger from In-N-Out did.
If I had to choose one Kylie Jenner-approved fast-food meal, it would have to be the one from In-N-Out.
I thought the burger was large with a ton of flavor. I also thought the fries were crispy and a generous portion for just $2.
Overall, I thought the meal was well-balanced and tasty. For under $10, I simply couldn’t ignore the value of the meal.