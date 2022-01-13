I tried Kylie Jenner’s go-to orders at In-N-Out and McDonald’s, and I preferred the cheaper meal

In-N-Out is a fast-food burger spot loved by many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner has spoken about In-N-Out being one of her biggest cravings during her first pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week, it was a problem,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020.

According to the interview, she orders a Double-Double with just special sauce and grilled onions, well-done fries, and a Coke.

When I ordered the meal in Austin, Texas, it came to $8.35, excluding tax.