I tried the Kodiak pancake mix that fitness influencers love, and I was full for hours

As I scroll through social media, I often see nutritionists and fitness influencers talking about the pancake brand Kodiak Cakes , claiming they’re a healthier, protein-packed alternative to a traditional pancake breakfast.

“You can use their mix to make waffles and pancakes because they are higher in protein, higher in fiber, so they leave you satisfied for a lot longer than something like the Eggo’s brand,” Kylie Sakaida, a registered dietitian, told me.

Andy Bellatti, another registered dietitian, said the brand is a better option than typical mixes — in some ways.

“Kodiak Cakes are made with whole-grain flours, so they are healthier than mixes made with refined flours,” he said.

However, there are 8 or 9 grams of added sugar per serving in some of the flavors — that’s typically higher than other mixes. So just because Kodiak Cakes are higher in protein, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a better option, Bellatti said.

One morning, I decided to find out if Kodiak was worth the hype.