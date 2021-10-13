I tried the Kodiak pancake mix that fitness influencers love, and I was full for hours

- Nutritionists and fitness influencers swear by Kodiak Cakes, so I decided to try them out.
- The $US6 ($AU8) mix, which contains whole grains and a protein blend, has 14 grams of protein per serving.
- Kodiak doesn’t taste like a regular pancake, but it’s still tasty, and I was full for hours.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“You can use their mix to make waffles and pancakes because they are higher in protein, higher in fiber, so they leave you satisfied for a lot longer than something like the Eggo’s brand,” Kylie Sakaida, a registered dietitian, told me.
Andy Bellatti, another registered dietitian, said the brand is a better option than typical mixes — in some ways.
“Kodiak Cakes are made with whole-grain flours, so they are healthier than mixes made with refined flours,” he said.
However, there are 8 or 9 grams of added sugar per serving in some of the flavors — that’s typically higher than other mixes. So just because Kodiak Cakes are higher in protein, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a better option, Bellatti said.
One morning, I decided to find out if Kodiak was worth the hype.
It cost $US6 ($AU8).19 for 11 servings, which was much more expensive than any other pancake mix in the section, so I had very high expectations going into this taste test.
The cinnamon-oat flavor contains whole-grain wheat flour, whole-grain rolled oats, cane sugar, wheat protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate, leavening, cinnamon, buttermilk, and salt.
But the back of the box also told me I could “power up” and adjust the protein amount.
For instance, if I just added water to the mix, then the pancakes would have 14 grams of protein each. But if I added milk instead of water, then the pancakes would have 16 grams of protein. If I added milk and an egg, there would be 18 grams of protein.
I always like to make things as simple as possible in the kitchen, so I decided to take the just-add-water route.
Rather than using just 1/3 cup of mix, I used a whole cup because that seemed like the amount I’d actually want to eat.
By making three pancakes — and three times the 1/3 cup serving size — I made three servings, adding up to a staggering 42 grams of protein.
While Kodiak pancakes were tasty, they didn’t satisfy my traditional pancake craving. I can definitely see myself turning to Bisquick again in the future, but I can also see myself turning to Kodiak when I’m being more food and health-conscious.
So would I recommend Kodiak? It depends. If you’re craving a pancake, then I say skip Kodiak and use your go-to mix. But if you’re looking for a way to get in more protein, want to stay satiated for longer, and can afford a splurge, then you won’t be disappointed with Kodiak.