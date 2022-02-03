I tried Kim Kardashian’s go-to orders at In-N-Out and McDonald’s, and one meal was far more interesting

Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out is a plain cheeseburger, cheese fries, and a vanilla shake. Kim Kardashian’s In-N-Out order. Erin McDowell/Insider In 2016, Kim Kardashian shared an image to Snapchat of her go-to order from the burger chain, with the caption: “Sometimes you just have to!” The photo included a cheeseburger, cheese fries, and a vanilla shake. My meal came to $US9.80 ($AU14), not including tax. I thought this was a fair price for the amount of food I received, especially compared to similar meals I’ve ordered from other chains.

The plain cheeseburger comes with one beef patty and a slice of American cheese. In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider The bun was toasted and the melted cheese covered the entirety of the crispy beef. The burger costs $US3.15 ($AU4) on its own. I thought this was slightly on the expensive side considering it didn’t come with any toppings. However, you can add toppings like onions, pickles, and special sauce free of charge. Kim apparently just likes to order her burger plain.

I found the burger to be really underwhelming. In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the ingredients tasted fresh and higher quality than some other simple burgers I’ve tried from other chains, but I was really yearning for more flavor. The beef patty itself was crispy and perfectly done, but that wasn’t enough to make me want to order this burger again over all of the other burgers In-N-Out has to offer.

In my opinion, In-N-Out has plenty of burger options that are more exciting than this choice. In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider I would have really liked some added condiments, pickles, or onions.

Opening the box to the cheese fries, I was also slightly disappointed. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider I’m well aware of the fact that every time you go to a restaurant — fast food, or otherwise — you may get a different result. However, I was nevertheless disappointed that the cheese on my cheese fries appeared under-melted. The cheese fries cost me $US4.10 ($AU6), compared to $US2 ($AU3) for a regular fry.

The cheese clung to the top layer of fries. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider Since the cheese was under-melted, the fries were easier to eat with my fingers. However, I really wished the cheese had been slightly gooier.

The cheese itself was tasty — it was a tangy, classic American cheese. However, most of the fries didn’t even get a drop of cheese on them. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider While I did enjoy the cheese, I would have much preferred the cheese to actually cover the fries. Again, this can probably be chalked up to an error on the day I visited In-N-Out. Hopefully, when other guests or Kim Kardashian herself go to In-N-Out, the cheese fries are slightly more appetizing. They were definitely better than plain fries, but I would probably choose animal fries the next time I go to In-N-Out instead.

The vanilla shake was perfectly creamy without being too rich. In-N-Out vanilla shake. Erin McDowell/Insider It paired well with the meal, although I didn’t end up finishing it. Regardless, I thought it was a good deal at just $US2 ($AU3).55, excluding tax.

As much as I enjoyed the vanilla shake, I couldn’t get past the slightly under-melted cheese fries and the burger, which was too plain for my personal taste. Kim Kardashian’s In-N-Out meal. Erin McDowell/Insider Overall, I thought this meal barely touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what In-N-Out has to offer. After trying a variety of different burgers from In-N-Out , I don’t understand why anyone — especially a billionaire — would opt for a plain cheeseburger when there are so many bigger and more delicious options. If I were to order a cheeseburger again, I would at least add some condiments or onions. For not too many more calories — if that’s the concern for a fitness-conscious person like Kim Kardashian — you can get a much more flavorful burger. I’d also be interested to see if the next time I order cheese fries, whether I would run into the same problem of the cheese being under-melted. For now, I’ll have to say I was underwhelmed by the order … but I’d definitely give it a second chance.

Kim Kardashian’s McDonald’s order includes six chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger, a vanilla shake, an apple pie, small fries, and honey dipping sauce. Kim Kardashian’s McDonald’s order. Erin McDowell/Insider She revealed her unique order in a McDonald’s campaign that came out in 2020. When I bought it, the total was $US18.34 ($AU26). It was practically double the price of the meal from In-N-Out, but it included a lot more food.

Arguably the most unique — and even polarizing — part of Kim Kardashian’s McDonald’s order is how the reality star eats her chicken McNuggets. Chicken McNuggets with honey. Erin McDowell/Insider “Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kardashian West tweeted after the video was released. Some fans were disgusted by the choice. “You mean honey mustard right Kim? … please tell me its Honey Mustard,” one person responded. Others also replied to Kardashian arguing that honey mustard is better, to which she replied, “HATE HONEY MUSTARD.”

I was a little anxious to try Kim’s method. Dipping the chicken nugget into the honey. Erin McDowell/Insider My usual choice for a nugget dipping sauce is either ranch, honey mustard, or ketchup. However, the honey glistened on the chicken nugget and smelled delicious.

After biting in, I was floored — I actually really liked it. The half-eaten chicken nugget dipped in honey. Erin McDowell/Insider The crispy, crunchy chicken nugget dipped in honey was a nice balance between savory and sweet. In fact, it even reminded me of fried chicken and honey, a popular choice in the South. It tasted similar to honey mustard but much, much sweeter. As someone who likes the contrast of sweet and savory flavors in one, I’d definitely order this again.

The next part of Kim Kardashian’s McDonald’s meal was the cheeseburger. A McDonald’s cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider Kim’s instructions didn’t say anything about modifying the order, so I got mine with cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles.

I very rarely get just a regular cheeseburger from McDonald’s. I usually prefer the bigger, more involved burgers. After taking a bite of the cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider However, I really enjoyed it. The pickles were crunchy, the cheese was gooey, and the ketchup was perfectly sweet yet tangy. I was tempted to eat all of it, but Kardashian said she only eats half of the burger when she orders the chicken nuggets as well. I preferred the flavor of this burger over the one from In-N-Out, largely thanks to the toppings. However, if I had ordered the In-N-Out burger with onions, pickles, or condiments, I probably would have preferred that one due to the slightly fluffier bun and crispy beef patty. Still, I had to compare what I ordered based on Kardashian’s instructions.

Kim Kardashian also orders a small fry. Small fries from McDonald’s. Erin McDowell/Insider “When I go to McDonald’s, I always have to get an order of small fries,” she said on her app. After eating a few fries, which were salty and crispy, I was pretty full.

Next up was dessert — according to the McDonald’s ad, Kim orders a vanilla shake and apple pie. The vanilla shake and apple pie. Erin McDowell/Insider It seemed like a lot of food, even after only eating half of the cheeseburger and three chicken nuggets. It was too much food for me to reasonably eat all of it, and that seemed to be the point. It seemed like the order was less about having a filling meal, and more about trying a little bit of a bunch of items for fun. That might work when you’re as wealthy as she is, but it just seemed like a waste of money to me.

The milkshake was frothy and really sweet. The vanilla shake. Erin McDowell/Insider My one complaint was that the shake was just a little too sweet for my liking. It tasted like straight-up ice cream, which isn’t bad, but didn’t pair well with a stomach already filled with salt and sugar. I also thought that it wasn’t as creamy as the vanilla shake from In-N-Out.

The apple pie was also very good. After taking a bite out of the apple pie. Erin McDowell/Insider I had never had one before and I thought it tasted just like “real” apple pie. The apple slices were flavorful and crisp, and the crust was flaky. After taking a bite of the apple pie and a few sips of the shake, I reached the conclusion that Kim also probably only has a few bites and a few sips of each. Overall, Kim’s was an expensive order to only end up eating half of it.

Perhaps the most complicated part of Kim Kardashian’s order is not what she eats, but how much she eats. The half-eaten order. Erin McDowell/Insider The reality star explained that if she just orders chicken nuggets, she’ll eat all of them. Or, if she gets a cheeseburger, she’ll eat “half of each.” It admittedly felt wasteful to only eat half of the cheeseburger and three chicken McNuggets when I could have just gotten either one and been happy. Granted, sometimes Kardashian does choose just the nuggets. However, I wanted to give the stranger version of her order a try. Surprisingly, I enjoyed Kim Kardashian’s choice of honey dipping sauce, but overall her order — and suggestion to eat only half of it — seemed wasteful.