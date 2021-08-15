I made Julia Child’s famous beef bourguignon and though the end result was delicious, the process stressed me out

On a 90-degree day in August, I decided to do what any sensible person would: make Julia Child’s famous beef bourguignon in honor of what would have been her 109th birthday. ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’ Erin McDowell/Insider I’ve never made one of Child’s recipes before, but I have had the Ina Garten version of her beef bourguignon in the past . I’ve also seen the movie “Julie & Julia,” in which one of the characters attempts to make the dish and fails miserably. I only hoped I wouldn’t end up crying on my kitchen floor like Julie.

I gathered the ingredients for the dish. The ingredients for Julia Child’s beef bourguignon. Erin McDowell/Insider All of the ingredients were easy to find at my local grocery store, except for the bottle of full-bodied red wine. Luckily, I had a bottle of Merlot in my liquor cabinet that I thought would work nicely. The total amount I spent on groceries was $46.81. You can find the full list of ingredients and instructions here.

I started by prepping my vegetables. Slicing a white onion. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe calls for one large white onion, one carrot, smashed garlic, and pearl onions. I chopped up the carrot, smashed the garlic, and cut the onion into thin slices.

The recipe also calls for bacon. Sliced bacon. Erin McDowell/Insider However, Julia Child recommends preparing the bacon in an interesting way.

Rather than frying the bacon right away, the recipe requires placing it in simmering water for 10 minutes. Bacon blanching in water. Erin McDowell/Insider The reason for this step is to remove the smoky flavor that is standard with most brands of American bacon.

After straining the bacon with a slotted spoon and placing it on a paper towel to dry, I lightly browned it in my well-loved Le Creuset Dutch oven. Bacon sautéing in the Dutch oven. Erin McDowell/Insider I then set it aside for later.

By the time I got to browning the meat, I was ready to throw in the towel. Browning the beef in the Dutch oven. Erin McDowell/Insider With my oven set to 425-degrees Fahrenheit and the smell of bacon and beef wafting through the air, making this dish during a heatwave was looking like a worse and worse idea by the minute.

By the time I started sautéing the onions and carrots in the beef fat, I was drenched in sweat. Sautéed onions and carrots. Erin McDowell/Insider While preparing the meal isn’t super time-consuming, when I was battling with the heat, everything felt more arduous. At this step, I determined beef bourguignon is best prepared in the fall or winter — or at least in a house with strong air conditioning.

I added the bacon and beef back into the pot with the vegetables, seasoned it, and sprinkled flour over the top. The beef, bacon, onions, and carrots in the Dutch oven. Erin McDowell/Insider At this point, Child recommends putting the pot into the oven for four minutes, tossing the contents, and putting it back in the oven. She then recommends removing the pot from the oven and lowering the heat from 425 degrees to 325 degrees.

I then added in the beef stock, tomato paste, and wine. The stew in the Dutch oven. Erin McDowell/Insider At this step, you should also add in the smashed garlic and dried thyme. I then let the pot simmer on the stove for a few minutes. Finally, it was time to let the oven do the work … and for me to jump into the pool and escape the intense heat in my kitchen.

The stew cooks in the oven for three to four hours. In the last hour of cooking, I prepared the pearl onions and mushrooms. Pearl onions browning in a pan. Erin McDowell/Insider To prepare the pearl onions, you’ll want to sauté them in butter and oil until they’re lightly browned. Then, add in a half-cup of beef stock, salt and pepper, and a herb bouquet of parsley, thyme, and a bay leaf. The recipe said to let the onions simmer for 40 minutes until the liquid has evaporated and the onions are tender. I found it took far less time for this to happen — about 20 minutes.

I then sautéd the mushrooms for about five minutes in a small amount of butter. Mushrooms cooking in a pan. Erin McDowell/Insider I cooked them until they were browned and slightly soft.

At the three-hour mark, I pulled the beef bourguignon out of the oven and discovered most of the liquid had evaporated. The beef bourguignon after cooking for three hours. Erin McDowell/Insider I panicked for a second, thinking I had ruined it. Luckily, none of the stew had burned, but if I had left it much longer, it might have. I added in another cup or two of beef stock, plus the pearl onions and the mushrooms, to try and make it more stew-like, rather than a chunky sludge of beef and vegetables. This stressed me out slightly, as dinner ended up being done way before I expected it to be.

Luckily, the extra beef stock brought it back to the correct consistency. The beef bourguignon after I added more liquid. Erin McDowell/Insider When making this recipe, I highly recommend checking the pot often and adding in more stock if necessary. If I hadn’t checked how the dish was doing when I did, it could have ended in disaster. The recipe says to strain the stew and simmer the remaining sauce for a few minutes in a pot on the stove. I didn’t want to risk ruining the stew’s consistency, so I opted out of this step. In the end, the result was delicious without doing this.

You can serve the beef bourguignon with boiled or mashed potatoes, cauliflower, or with a piece of bread, like I did. The finished beef bourguignon and slice of bread. Erin McDowell/Insider There are no words to describe just how delicious this meal was. The sauce was rich and flavorful, and the meat was fall-apart tender while still having a good texture. The vegetables also still had a bite to them, and I mopped up every last drop of the stew with the bread. Even my mother, who’s made beef bourguignon in the past from Ina Garten’s recipe, said it was the best she’s ever had.