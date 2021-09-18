I made Ina Garten’s giant chocolate-chip cookies, and her easy hack for crinkled edges made them bakery-worthy

- Ina Garten shared her unconventional tip for getting perfectly wrinkled chocolate-chip cookies.
- The Barefoot Contessa said she bangs her sheet pan on a counter during the baking process.
- After testing out her method, I’ll never make cookies without banging the pan again.
Recently, she shared her hack for getting mega-sized, perfectly wrinkly, chocolate-chip cookies.
“You can be miserable before you eat a cookie and you can be miserable after you eat a cookie, but you absolutely can’t be miserable while you’re eating a Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookie!!” she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of these gorgeous-looking treats.
She described them as “chocolatey, crisp, and a little salty,” which sounded like my ideal cookie. The trick, she said, is banging the pan on a flat surface multiple times during the baking process.
I needed to find out if this really worked, so I tried it out for myself.
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups granulated sugar
- ¼ cup lightly packed light brown sugar
- ½ pound of butter at room temperature
- 1 extra-large egg
- 1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- sea salt for sprinkling
- 8 ounces (226.80g) bittersweet chocolate, chopped
The recipe makes 12 large cookies, and I cut it in half for the sake of this experiment.
The Barefoot Contessa starts these cookies by beating the butter until it’s smooth, but I couldn’t get my too-cold fat to mush around. So, I turned to my trusty microwave.
I overshot it big time and went for 30 seconds, which would have been great if I was supposed to use melted butter in this recipe. The liquid consistency would have likely changed the texture of my cookies, making them more toffee-like instead of slightly fluffy.
Alas, my grade-school learning popped up in my brain and I knew that this solid-turned-liquid could go back to being solid if I put it in the fridge. So back into the cold it went.
Checking on it a few times, the butter finally reached the perfect “softened” state I needed for this recipe. It took a while, but I finally got there. So if you make this mistake too, and over-heat your butter, fear not — cool it down again! But it’s a whole lot easier to just learn from my mistake.
Then I added in the wet ingredients and the rest of the dry ingredients to make the final raw dough.
I took her words literally and set the first of four alarms on my phone.
Then, it all went into my preheated, 350-degree oven for the first 10-minute-long baking period.
I’ve never heard of this before, but I have always wondered how I could get those massive, thin, rippling cookies I sometimes see in a fancy bakery. Turns out, this is how.
The Barefoot Contessa leaves strict instructions for multiple bakes, with stress relief built right in between them.
I saw the center of the cookies puff up in the oven, but once I took them out and slammed the pan on a flat surface — I did it five to 10 times — the center deflated and rippled out like a drop of water falling into a pool.
Listening to the guidance of the home-cooking goddess, I flattened my cookies after 10 minutes in the oven and then again every three minutes until they were done.
In batch No. 1, the edges were definitely crunchy and flaky, but the center was kind of chewy and stuck to my teeth.
I was using a dark baking sheet, which I know conducts heat more intensely than a lighter-color metal sheet. Though Garten’s recipe didn’t mention anything about baking materials, I believe her instructions for baking at 350 degrees for 10 minutes at first were written for a lighter sheet.
In my next batch, I pulled my cookies from their first bake at seven minutes and then continued with her suggested three-minute intervals after that.
I also discovered that my oven was giving more heat in the front than the back, so I rotated the pan mid-bake.
I got a little carried away with the sheet slamming at one point. In trying to see just how thin and wrinkly I could get these cookies, I ended up pushing one to its breaking point.
It still tasted delicious, of course, but I’d warn you to keep a close eye out for splitting around the edges.
She also suggests sprinkling sea salt on top of the cookies as soon as you pull them from their final bake. Adding it right away ensures the salt sticks to the cookies and doesn’t roll off when you pick one up to shove it in your face.
The cookies were sweet, salty, and chocolatey, and the texture was a combination of crispy, flaky, crunchy, and gooey. If you love an extra chocolatey cookie, I’d recommend adding both chopped and whole chunks, though the recipe only calls for chopped.
After mastering Garten’s unconventional baking method, I think it’s well worth all the time, attention, and annoying alarms that I had to listen to every few minutes.