I made Ina Garten’s giant chocolate-chip cookies, and her easy hack for crinkled edges made them bakery-worthy

Rachel Askinasi
Ina Garten chocolate chip cookies
Ina Garten’s cookies were massive and delicious. Noam Galai/Contributor/Getty Images and Rachel Askinasi/Insider
  • Ina Garten shared her unconventional tip for getting perfectly wrinkled chocolate-chip cookies.
  • The Barefoot Contessa said she bangs her sheet pan on a counter during the baking process.
  • After testing out her method, I’ll never make cookies without banging the pan again.
Ina Garten has plenty of tips and tricks in the kitchen.
Ina Garten
Ina Garten is a master in the kitchen. NBC/Contributor/Getty Images
Her talents span from cooking to baking and even mixology

Recently, she shared her hack for getting mega-sized, perfectly wrinkly, chocolate-chip cookies. 

“You can be miserable before you eat a cookie and you can be miserable after you eat a cookie, but you absolutely can’t be miserable while you’re eating a Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookie!!” she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of these gorgeous-looking treats. 

She described them as “chocolatey, crisp, and a little salty,” which sounded like my ideal cookie. The trick, she said, is banging the pan on a flat surface multiple times during the baking process. 

I needed to find out if this really worked, so I tried it out for myself. 

I gathered all the ingredients needed for her crinkled chocolate-chip cookies and got to work in the kitchen.
Cookie ingredients
Garten’s recipe calls for 10 ingredients. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
To make Garten’s recipe, you’ll need:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup lightly packed light brown sugar
  • ½ pound of butter at room temperature
  • 1 extra-large egg
  • 1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • sea salt for sprinkling
  • 8 ounces (226.80g) bittersweet chocolate, chopped 

The recipe makes 12 large cookies, and I cut it in half for the sake of this experiment. 

I highly recommend prepping ahead and letting your butter soften naturally. I ran into a bit of a melting hiccup with mine.
Melted butter
I over-microwaved my butter and had to self-correct. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
If you’re planning to try this recipe out in your own kitchen, do yourself a favor and take the butter out of your fridge an hour or so before you start. 

The Barefoot Contessa starts these cookies by beating the butter until it’s smooth, but I couldn’t get my too-cold fat to mush around. So, I turned to my trusty microwave. 

I overshot it big time and went for 30 seconds, which would have been great if I was supposed to use melted butter in this recipe. The liquid consistency would have likely changed the texture of my cookies, making them more toffee-like instead of slightly fluffy. 

Alas, my grade-school learning popped up in my brain and I knew that this solid-turned-liquid could go back to being solid if I put it in the fridge. So back into the cold it went. 

Checking on it a few times, the butter finally reached the perfect “softened” state I needed for this recipe. It took a while, but I finally got there. So if you make this mistake too, and over-heat your butter, fear not — cool it down again! But it’s a whole lot easier to just learn from my mistake.

Aside from the butter, the rest of the mixing process was a breeze.
Ina Garten chocolate chip cookies
I used a spatula even though the recipe called for a stand mixer. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I whipped the butter, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar until it was light and fluffy. Since I didn’t have an electric stand mixer, I made sure to scoop as much air into the batter as I could by lifting my spatula from the bottom of the bowl as I moved it back and forth. 

Then I added in the wet ingredients and the rest of the dry ingredients to make the final raw dough. 

After loading half the batter onto a baking sheet, I froze it for exactly 15 minutes, as Garten instructed. As soon as the timer went off, they went right into the oven.
Ina garten chocolate chip cookies
I nestled these dough blobs in the freezer. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
The kitchen icon explicitly wrote, “don’t freeze any batch of dough for more than 15 minutes.”

I took her words literally and set the first of four alarms on my phone. 

Then, it all went into my preheated, 350-degree oven for the first 10-minute-long baking period. 

The part that makes this recipe different from any other I’ve followed is Garten’s tip for banging the baking sheet on a surface. I was skeptical, but it really worked.
Ina garten chocolate chip cookies
I took out any frustrations from the week on my baking sheet. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
The most bizarre part of Garten’s cookie method is also the most important: She slams the baking sheet on the stovetop to flatten her cookies.

I’ve never heard of this before, but I have always wondered how I could get those massive, thin, rippling cookies I sometimes see in a fancy bakery. Turns out, this is how. 

The Barefoot Contessa leaves strict instructions for multiple bakes, with stress relief built right in between them. 

I saw the center of the cookies puff up in the oven, but once I took them out and slammed the pan on a flat surface — I did it five to 10 times — the center deflated and rippled out like a drop of water falling into a pool. 

Listening to the guidance of the home-cooking goddess, I flattened my cookies after 10 minutes in the oven and then again every three minutes until they were done.

The first of three bakes is the longest, and I found that it’s important to rotate the pan in between bake one and two in order to get an even cook.
Ina garten cookies
The cookies after 10 minutes (left), after a total of 13 minutes (center), and after a total of 16 minutes (right). Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I made my first batch by following Garten’s instructions to a T. But every oven and pan is different, so I had to adjust after my first try. 

In batch No. 1, the edges were definitely crunchy and flaky, but the center was kind of chewy and stuck to my teeth.

I was using a dark baking sheet, which I know conducts heat more intensely than a lighter-color metal sheet. Though Garten’s recipe didn’t mention anything about baking materials, I believe her instructions for baking at 350 degrees for 10 minutes at first were written for a lighter sheet.

In my next batch, I pulled my cookies from their first bake at seven minutes and then continued with her suggested three-minute intervals after that.

I also discovered that my oven was giving more heat in the front than the back, so I rotated the pan mid-bake. 

Take care not to bang too hard, though, because your cookie might split at the edges like one of mine did.
Ina cookies
My edges split, but my cookie was perfectly cooked, thin, and wrinkly. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
By the time I went through the baking process, the edges came out dark (but not burnt!) and the center stayed golden. You can see the beautiful gradient colors clearly by looking at the bottom of the cookie shown above. 

I got a little carried away with the sheet slamming at one point. In trying to see just how thin and wrinkly I could get these cookies, I ended up pushing one to its breaking point. 

It still tasted delicious, of course, but I’d warn you to keep a close eye out for splitting around the edges. 

Aside from being as big as my face, these cookies were delicious.
Ina garten cookies
Each cookie was as big as my face. Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Garten’s recipe says to use an ice-cream scoop or a 1/3-cup measuring cup to size out each cookie. I loved the idea, and it led to these massive confections. 

She also suggests sprinkling sea salt on top of the cookies as soon as you pull them from their final bake. Adding it right away ensures the salt sticks to the cookies and doesn’t roll off when you pick one up to shove it in your face. 

The cookies were sweet, salty, and chocolatey, and the texture was a combination of crispy, flaky, crunchy, and gooey. If you love an extra chocolatey cookie, I’d recommend adding both chopped and whole chunks, though the recipe only calls for chopped. 

After mastering Garten’s unconventional baking method, I think it’s well worth all the time, attention, and annoying alarms that I had to listen to every few minutes.  

