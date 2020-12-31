I reluctantly spent 2 nights in a 110-square-foot tiny home that's even smaller than my NYC apartment, and I'd trade city life for this lifestyle in a heartbeat

- My friend surprised me with a trip to a 110-square-foot tiny house at Think Big! A Tiny House Resort in November 2020.
- While I was sceptical about the size of my accommodations – even for a short trip – the house felt more spacious than I could have imagined.
- After two nights in the tiny home, I had no desire to go back to my New York City apartment.
Tiny houses never really appealed to me. The biggest reason? I feel like I’m already living in one.
My two-bedroom Brooklyn apartment already feels tiny: There’s little space unused, and my roommate and I are on the constant search for creative storage hacks.
So when my friend surprised me with a trip to a tiny house resort in mid-November, I was sceptical. I didn’t think a tiny home would feel much different than my tiny NYC apartment.
We stayed in one of Think Big! A Tiny House Resort’s 11 tiny homes, where rates start at $US275 per night.
Before my stay, I was unsure if the trip would feel like a vacation, especially if I felt cramped the entire time.
But the tiny house surprised me. I thought I’d need more space, but by the end of my stay, I learned that I could live in a well-designed tiny home that’s even smaller than my NYC apartment
When I stepped inside the 110-square-foot house, I immediately realised the difference a few hundred square feet can make.
But I also quickly learned why people are obsessed with the tiny house movement.
The home featured only the essentials, and it ingeniously used every inch of space better than any apartment I’ve ever stepped in.
We embarked on our journey in mid-November with a two-and-a-half-hour drive from NYC to the resort in South Cairo, New York.
The tiny house was a little over 130 miles from our homes in Brooklyn, New York.
When we finally arrived, it was impossible to know we were pulling into a tiny home resort from the road.
In fact, we initially passed the resort when we first arrived because we couldn’t see the homes from the road.
At the entrance, Marjorie Juszczak, the owner, welcomed us and explained all the COVID-19 protocols the resort staff have installed.
Previously, guests would check into the resort from inside the main building.
Earlier this year, Juszczak installed an outdoor walk-up window so guests can social distance and remain outside.
She also explained the additional cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.
We checked in and accessed the tiny house resort with a gate key, which gave us access to the 40-acre property.
The property features 11 tiny homes.
After driving along a short, dirt path, we arrived at our home, named The Green Bean. This is the resort’s tiniest tiny home at just 110-square-feet.
Immediately, I noticed all of the windows overlooking the nearby creek. The view was prettier than anything I’ve seen outside my NYC apartment.
Upon entering the studio, I saw every element of the home. It featured one room with a queen-sized bed, table, closet, and kitchen area.
There was also a little bathroom with a tiny sink, stand-up shower, and toilet.
Each tiny home features a fire pit, grill, and an outdoor seating area, unlike NYC, where my only outdoor space is a fire escape.
At first, the tiny home felt, well, tiny. I wondered if our belongings would fit and how two people would manage the space.
Once I took it all in, I noticed the ingenious storage hacks that helped the home feel large.
Storage space was tucked under the bed.
There was even a small, built-in nightstand to store my phone and water bottle.
The expansive windows also made it feel like we were outside.
At first, I couldn’t find the TV. Then, I realised it was stored in a cabinet and could rise up with the press of a button. In NYC, my bulky TV is an unfortunate focal point in my living room.
After we unloaded our groceries into the half fridge and put our luggage away, I was shocked at how little storage space we used.
Without luggage on the floor, Hallie and I could navigate the space without bumping into one another.
We arrived in the evening and immediately started cooking dinner in the little kitchen, which had a stove, microwave, and sink.
Fortunately, the resort provided us with all the kitchen utensils we could possibly need.
The next morning, we explored the property and met up with the owner to join her on her daily walk.
The owner, Marjorie Juszczak, takes guests on a walk of the property nearly every day.
She brings along her dozen goats that also live on the resort.
On the walk, Juszczak said she started the tiny home resort after living in an RV. She loved the small space so much, she decided to hop on the tiny home trend.
Juszczak was living with her daughter, Melissa Edwards, on an RV.
Juszczak’s father had this property in upstate New York, so the duo decided to turn it into a resort.
The resort opened in 2017 with four tiny homes. The resort is still growing and is booked year-round.
On the walk, we ran into goats, ducks, chickens, and a few other farm animals that live on the property.
We also saw the pool, which is open in the summer. There’s also a spa and kayaks guests can use.
After the walk, Hallie and I spent some time working. Surprisingly, there was enough space for both of us at the table.
For the majority of the day, we both comfortably worked together at one table. We also could’ve worked from the bed or outside patio.
During our stay, the temperature was in the low 40s. It was nice to work from a cosy, warm house that still felt connected to nature.
In winter in NYC, I’m often bundled up and working from home at a desk without a view.
After work, the sun went down and we started a fire. Hallie and I made a dinner of veggie dogs and s’mores.
Then we headed to the property’s convenience store, called the Snack Shack. It was filled with everything from food to toiletries to locally baked goods.
There were also movies and board games guests can borrow for free. This was a nice change of pace from NYC’s pricey bodegas.
We debated between watching a movie or playing a board game, and ultimately, we chose to watch a movie.
Since it was cold and dark outside, we decided to watch a movie.
We picked “Love Actually” from the resort’s expansive movie selection, and curled up in the queen-sized bed.
At the end of the night, we debated pulling down the curtains. The neighbouring tiny homes are close together, which made it easy to peer into our home.
We stayed at the end of the road, where four houses were close together, which made it easy to peer into our neighbours’ homes.
Ultimately, we decided we wanted to wake up to the sunrise. We had no regrets.
After the second night, I didn’t want to leave. I could picture myself living in a small space, especially if my backyard was as beautiful as this resort’s.
Shockingly, I never felt cramped. At times, the studio felt more spacious than my NYC apartment thanks to the storage hacks and windows.
My only complaint was the small bathroom sink. It was impossible not to splash water everywhere.
Each time I washed my hands or face, water ended up on the bathroom floor.
While I’m not sure I could live in a tiny house with another human being (sorry, Hallie), I could definitely picture myself trading city life for this minimalistic approach.
I waved goodbye, but who knows, maybe I’ll have my own tiny home one day.
