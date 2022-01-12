I’m a food reporter who went to Raising Cane’s for the first time and it’s my new favorite chicken chain

The restaurant was very loud and heaving with customers. Inside the Raising Cane’s restaurant. Erin McDowell/Insider The drive-thru was busy when I got there, but I planned to order inside anyway. After making my way to the ordering counter, I looked around the restaurant. I was there at lunchtime, so it was filled with people. There was an area for pickup orders, however, for people who don’t want to eat inside the restaurant or use the drive-thru.

I was admittedly a tad overwhelmed by what to order. Inside the Raising Cane’s restaurant. Erin McDowell/Insider It was so loud and busy inside the restaurant that it was hard to communicate with the cashier to ask for their recommendation. In the end, I settled on a Caniac combo, which comes with six chicken fingers, coleslaw, Texas toast, fries, and a large drink. The meal also comes with Cane’s sauce, the chain’s signature dipping sauce. I had read online that it was possible to also get your hands on honey mustard if you asked specifically. I decided to swap out the coleslaw for a side of honey mustard. My meal came to $14.27, including tax.

The restaurant was decorated quite eclectically. There was even a portrait of Elvis above the iced-tea station. Inside the Raising Cane’s restaurant. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought it gave a cozy, Americana feel to the restaurant.

There were also pieces of Texas sports memorabilia on display. Inside the Raising Cane’s restaurant. Erin McDowell/Insider I wondered if, depending on which state you’re in, the Raising Cane’s decor reflects your location.

After I’d been waiting a few minutes, my order was called out. My order from Raising Cane’s. Erin McDowell/Insider The Styrofoam box my meal came in was brimming with chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, assorted sauces, and toast.

The chicken tenders — or chicken fingers, as they’re called at Raising Cane’s — looked totally different from ones I’ve gotten at other fast-food chains. Raising Cane’s chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider They looked crispy and six was definitely a generous serving.

I tried the chicken tenders with the honey-mustard sauce next. Raising Cane’s chicken tender dipped in honey mustard. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce was creamy and clung to the chicken tenders perfectly. It was tangy and I could really taste the mustard flavor.

The chicken tenders were super crispy and juicy on the inside. Raising Cane’s chicken tender dipped in honey mustard. Erin McDowell/Insider There was a lot of juicy chicken meat inside the tenders, something you don’t always find with fast-food chicken tenders. Though the inside was moist, the outer shell of the chicken tenders had the perfect amount of crispiness and crunch. According to Raising Cane’s , each chicken tender is cooked to order.

I then moved on to trying my meal with the Cane’s sauce. Raising Cane’s Cane’s sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider Raising Cane’s is famous for its signature sauce. Recipes online suggest it’s made from ingredients including mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Before visiting the restaurant, I expected it to be similar to Chick-fil-A sauce. However, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

The Cane’s sauce had a slight kick to it, was super creamy, and surprisingly tangy. Raising Cane’s chicken tender dipped in Cane’s sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider It paired perfectly with the chicken and was unlike any other sauce I’ve ever tried.

The Cane’s sauce also paired well with the fries. Raising Cane’s fry dipped in Cane’s sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider For me, the crinkle-cut fries were just OK, but I didn’t mind them. They were soft and fluffy, and there was a generous serving.

I also enjoyed the Texas toast, though the meal was already carb-heavy. Raising Cane’s Texas toast. Erin McDowell/Insider I didn’t feel like it was totally necessary, but I did enjoy it. As a new visitor to Raising Cane’s, I wasn’t sure whether I was supposed to eat it with the chicken fingers like an open-faced sandwich, dip it in the sauce, or just eat it on its own. Regardless, I thought it was perfectly fluffy and had a nice crisp on the outside of the bread. Next time, however, I might order a side of coleslaw or just keep the Caniac combo as is in order to break up all that breading.

The lemonade wasn’t overly pulpy and had a subtle sweetness. Raising Cane’s lemonade. Erin McDowell/Insider It was perfectly sweet and sour and helped to wash down all the fried chicken.