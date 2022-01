I’m a food reporter who went to Raising Cane’s for the first time and it’s my new favorite chicken chain

When I arrived in Austin, Texas, I knew I needed to plan a visit to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Raising Cane’s, which was founded in Louisiana in 1996 by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, has more than 500 locations across 31 states , but there are none in New York City, where I live.

However, in Austin, there are Raising Cane’s restaurants all over the city, including one location that was a short drive away from my hotel in south Austin.

Despite living in the South for a few years, I’ve never been to a Raising Cane’s before, so I decided to see what all the hype was about — and try the chain’s famous chicken tenders and sauce.