I tried Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out and would have preferred a bigger burger

Erin McDowell
Kim kardashian in n out meal and cheese fries
I tried Kim Kardashian’s order from In-N-Out and thought the meal was slightly underwhelming. Erin McDowell/Insider; David Livingston/Getty Images
  • I recently tried Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out while visiting Austin, Texas.
  • She loves the chain so much, she even received a burger-shaped cake for her 40th birthday.
  • I thought her choice of burger was underwhelming, especially compared to other options at the chain.
Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out is a plain cheeseburger, cheese fries, and a vanilla shake.
In n out kim kardashian meal cheeseburger, cheese fries, and shake
Kim Kardashian’s In-N-Out order. Erin McDowell/Insider
In 2016, Kim Kardashian shared an image to Snapchat of her go-to order from the burger chain, with the caption: “Sometimes you just have to!”

I’ve tried her McDonald’s order in the past and thought it was way too large for one person to enjoy and actually eat. However, I thought this was a more realistic order for a single person.

My meal came to $9.80, not including tax. I thought this was a fair price for the amount of food I received, especially compared to similar meals I’ve ordered from other chains.

The plain cheeseburger comes with one beef patty and a slice of American cheese.
In n out cheeseburger
In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider
The bun was toasted and the melted cheese covered the entirety of the crispy beef. The burger costs $3.15 on its own.

I thought this was slightly on the expensive side considering it didn’t come with any toppings. However, you can add toppings like onions, pickles, and special sauce free of charge. Kim apparently just likes to order her burger plain.

I found the burger to be really underwhelming.
In n out cheeseburger
In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider
I thought the ingredients tasted fresh and higher quality than some other simple burgers I’ve tried from other chains, but I was really yearning for more flavor.

The beef patty itself was crispy and perfectly done, but that wasn’t enough to make me want to order this burger again over all of the other burgers In-N-Out has to offer.

In my opinion, In-N-Out has plenty of burger options that are more exciting than this choice.
In n out cheeseburger
In-N-Out plain cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider
I would have really liked some added condiments, pickles, or onions.
Opening the box to the cheese fries, I was also slightly disappointed.
In n out cheese fries
In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider
I’m well aware of the fact that every time you go to a restaurant — fast food, or otherwise — you may get a different result. However, I was nevertheless disappointed that the cheese on my cheese fries appeared under-melted. 

The cheese fries cost me $4.10, compared to $2 for a regular fry.

The cheese clung to the top layer of fries.
In n out cheese fries
In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider
Since the cheese was under-melted, the fries were easier to eat with my fingers. However, I really wished the cheese had been slightly gooier. 
The cheese itself was tasty — it was a tangy, classic American cheese. However, most of the fries didn’t even get a drop of cheese on them.
In n out cheese fries
In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider
While I did enjoy the cheese, I would have much preferred the cheese to actually cover the fries. Again, this can probably be chalked up to an error on the day I visited In-N-Out.

Hopefully, when other guests or Kim Kardashian herself go to In-N-Out, the cheese fries are slightly more appetizing. They were definitely better than plain fries, but I would probably choose animal fries the next time I go to In-N-Out instead.

The vanilla shake was perfectly creamy without being too rich.
In n out shake cup
In-N-Out vanilla shake. Erin McDowell/Insider
It paired well with the meal, although I didn’t end up finishing it. Regardless, I thought it was a good deal at just $2.55, excluding tax.
As much as I enjoyed the vanilla shake, I couldn’t get past the slightly under-melted cheese fries and the burger, which was too plain for my personal taste.
In n out kim kardashian meal cheeseburger, cheese fries, and shake
Kim Kardashian’s In-N-Out meal. Erin McDowell/Insider
Overall, I thought this meal barely touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what In-N-Out has to offer. After trying a variety of different burgers from In-N-Out, I don’t understand why anyone — especially a billionaire — would opt for a plain cheeseburger when there are so many bigger and more delicious options.

If I were to order a cheeseburger again, I would at least add some condiments or onions. For not too many more calories, if that’s the concern for a fitness-conscious person like Kim Kardashian, you can get a much more flavorful burger.

I’d also be interested to see if the next time I order cheese fries, whether I would run into the same problem of the cheese being under-melted. For now, I’ll have to say I was underwhelmed by the order — but I’d definitely give it a second chance.

