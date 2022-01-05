I tried Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out and would have preferred a bigger burger

- I recently tried Kim Kardashian’s go-to order at In-N-Out while visiting Austin, Texas.
- She loves the chain so much, she even received a burger-shaped cake for her 40th birthday.
- I thought her choice of burger was underwhelming, especially compared to other options at the chain.
I’ve tried her McDonald’s order in the past and thought it was way too large for one person to enjoy and actually eat. However, I thought this was a more realistic order for a single person.
My meal came to $9.80, not including tax. I thought this was a fair price for the amount of food I received, especially compared to similar meals I’ve ordered from other chains.
I thought this was slightly on the expensive side considering it didn’t come with any toppings. However, you can add toppings like onions, pickles, and special sauce free of charge. Kim apparently just likes to order her burger plain.
The beef patty itself was crispy and perfectly done, but that wasn’t enough to make me want to order this burger again over all of the other burgers In-N-Out has to offer.
The cheese fries cost me $4.10, compared to $2 for a regular fry.
Hopefully, when other guests or Kim Kardashian herself go to In-N-Out, the cheese fries are slightly more appetizing. They were definitely better than plain fries, but I would probably choose animal fries the next time I go to In-N-Out instead.
If I were to order a cheeseburger again, I would at least add some condiments or onions. For not too many more calories, if that’s the concern for a fitness-conscious person like Kim Kardashian, you can get a much more flavorful burger.
I’d also be interested to see if the next time I order cheese fries, whether I would run into the same problem of the cheese being under-melted. For now, I’ll have to say I was underwhelmed by the order — but I’d definitely give it a second chance.