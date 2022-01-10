I tried Gordon Ramsay’s order at In-N-Out, which he says he prefers to Shake Shack, and I loved every bite

- Gordon Ramsay recently said he preferred In-N-Out to Shake Shack “all the way.”
- “Especially when it’s freshly cooked and served animal style,” he told Thrillist. “Nothing better.”
- While in Austin, Texas, I tried out the celebrity chef’s favorite order, and I was impressed.
In a recent interview with Thrillist, Ramsay also set the record straight by saying he definitely prefers In-N-Out to the East Coast chain Shake Shack.
“No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it’s an In-N-Out burger, all the way,” he said. “Especially when it’s freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better.”
The Double-Double usually comes with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread, but “animal style” is slightly different. If you order your burger “animal style,” the beef patties will be cooked in mustard and come with all the aforementioned toppings, plus pickles and extra spread, and the onions will be grilled.
However, it doesn’t affect the price. My burger cost only $4.50.