REVIEW: I Spent 3 Days On A Cruise Ship That Went Nowhere

I recently spent the weekend on the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship – and I had a ball.
Despite the cruise not actually going anywhere, except out to the Pacific Ocean and back to Sydney, the holiday felt more like a week than 3 days.
I was on the ship to celebrate my aunt’s 50th and my grandfather’s 80th birthdays, but don’t let that define the average age of passengers on the ship. As a 20-something I had my crowd on the ship also – hanging poolside with the family by day, dining with the grandparents by night and clubbing with the partiers into the early hours of the morning.
Our Sky Suite was all we needed space-wise, with 90% of the staterooms including an outside view and 95% of those with a balcony.
The Martini Bar was a tasty treat, with the barmen putting on a show when you order your drink, and the adults’ pool was a balmy retreat that felt 5-star.
The food was pretty good, but I wasn’t blown away. While we only had limited time to try out the specialty restaurants, they will be at the top of my list on my next trip.
Yes, there will definitely be a next trip!
With a wide variety of dining options, each meal feels personalised with a designated waiter/ess making sure they know your name and seating preference.
What about a show? Here my sister is getting hypnotised by Mark Anthony - I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!
Minor detour to pick it up. It was first thought that someone had let it off, but it was released because of a faulty rope.
