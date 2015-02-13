REVIEW: People watching the '50 Shades of Grey' movie were bored within 30 minutes

The worst

I’ve just been to see the movie adaptation of E. L. James’s top-selling book 50 Shades of Grey.

Here are all the good things about it:

(This space intentionally left blank)

As for the bad bits, I’ll let the audience behaviour speak for itself: looking around the theatre, 20 minutes into the movie, people were playing on their phones. Patrons started then chatting, and came and went throughout the whole borefest.

At the start, there was some giddy excitement as people took their seats. As the credits rolled, the theatre was filled with relieved guffaws.

