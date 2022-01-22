I tried Gordon Ramsay’s ‘ultimate’ grilled cheese sandwich, but it didn’t satisfy my melted-cheese needs

I’m an avid grilled cheese-eater so Gordon Ramsay’s “Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich” piqued my interest.

With winter in full swing, warm and ooey-gooey comfort food is the way to get through the cold days, and grilled cheese is the perfect option. It’s crisp on the outside, melted on the inside, and warm all over. I’m an avid grilled cheese-eater, and the “fancy” ones with Gruyere cheese or caramelized onions or fig jam overjoy me. So do I order them at restaurants every chance I get? Absolutely. But do I make them for myself at home? Not really.

However, I was really craving a fancy grilled cheese so I looked up recipes from celebrity chefs. Of course, Gordon Ramsay’s “Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich” recipe from 2020 popped up … as did headlines bashing it. I fought the urge to read the reviews so I could make up my own mind. Instead, I read Ramsay’s recipe, watched a tutorial he filmed while in Tasmania, and went straight to the store to pick up the ingredients.

Ramsay’s written recipe and the video of him making the grilled cheese slightly differ. I took notes from both. Follow along to see if Ramsay’s recipe is worth the hate.