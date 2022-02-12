I tried one of Gigi Hadid’s favorite breakfast spots, and I can see why she keeps going back for the scrambled eggs

The maple-thyme bacon was worth the trip alone.

I wasn’t sure if the bacon that was about to come with my meal would be the specialty maple-thyme meat that was in the sides section of the menu. But I’m so glad it was.

There were two thick-cut slices that sat on my eggs, and at first, I thought they may have been too underdone for my liking (I usually order it extra crispy). But after tasting it, I appreciated the texture.

The strips were undoubtedly flavored with maple, but they weren’t saucy or super sticky — it was more like a light glazing. When I bit into one of the more pink sections, I noticed how meaty and tender it was. It seemed intentional and way better than I had first expected.

The fattier areas were soft and dissolved on the tongue, which I personally don’t love when it comes to bacon. But I think if I had ordered these well-done, the meatier pieces would have been crunchier and less enjoyable.

While I thought it was definitely fork-and-knife bacon (I picked it up once and that just didn’t feel right), it still felt like the sideshow to the eggs’ main attraction, which I appreciated.