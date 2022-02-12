I tried one of Gigi Hadid’s favorite breakfast spots, and I can see why she keeps going back for the scrambled eggs

- Gigi Hadid once said she loves breakfast from The Smile, a restaurant near her NYC home.
- She told Harper’s Bazaar that she gets the restaurant’s scrambled eggs, toast, and bacon.
- I went to the Bond St. eatery to try her breakfast order and thought it was both tasty and filling.
“I live near the Smile, and I love their scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast,” she told the magazine. “I drink orange juice and coffee always.”
With a small wooden sign and a below-street-level entrance, this place may be easy to miss. So keep your eyes open and look for the string lights on the north side of Bond St.
Even just walking down the single street, on what was a beautiful, 52-degree day, I felt like I was in a little secluded spot in the middle of the busy city. It’s not a street I’m personally on often.
The menu indicated that the juice was “fresh,” so I thought that meant freshly squeezed. Instead, my $4 serving tasted more like regular out-of-the-carton OJ, which isn’t a bad thing. When I asked a team member, they confirmed that, at the moment, the juice is bottled.
The Smile offers bottomless regular drip coffee for $4 (meaning free refills). Usually, this would be my go-to, but I had already had two cups of coffee earlier in the morning and I didn’t want to overdo it. So I went with a cappuccino for the same price instead.
I decided to shoot my shot and just asked for it the way Hadid had laid it out, and the team member knew exactly what I meant.
The dish came to my table with two massive slices of bacon perched on top of a generous pile of scrambled eggs, with a nest of arugula and a slice of sourdough toast side by side.
I was hit in the face with a powerful waft of delicious smells coming from the bacon and I couldn’t wait to dive in.
In terms of flavor, I detected some butter in a subtle but surely-there way.
Even when I got around to trying everything else on my plate, the silkiness of the scrambled eggs was like a little recurring treat throughout my meal.
There were two thick-cut slices that sat on my eggs, and at first, I thought they may have been too underdone for my liking (I usually order it extra crispy). But after tasting it, I appreciated the texture.
The strips were undoubtedly flavored with maple, but they weren’t saucy or super sticky — it was more like a light glazing. When I bit into one of the more pink sections, I noticed how meaty and tender it was. It seemed intentional and way better than I had first expected.
The fattier areas were soft and dissolved on the tongue, which I personally don’t love when it comes to bacon. But I think if I had ordered these well-done, the meatier pieces would have been crunchier and less enjoyable.
While I thought it was definitely fork-and-knife bacon (I picked it up once and that just didn’t feel right), it still felt like the sideshow to the eggs’ main attraction, which I appreciated.
The tangy taste paired well with the richness of the eggs and offered a semi-soft pillow for the harder bacon.
It came as a single slice cut in half and buttered relatively lightly. It wasn’t dripping, but there were small pools of butter here and there.
Sometimes toast can be over or underdone. But the crunchy outer edges and softer center were exactly what I felt I needed for the plate of protein that was in front of me. It held up when topped with each food, and it didn’t scrape the roof of my mouth with sharp corners.
It didn’t totally ruin my meal, but arugula is naturally bitter, and I felt like a super light veil of something acidic like vinegar or citrus would have gone a long way, making every bit of this meal delicious.
It was a delicious tiny moment when a few leaves of the arugula mingled with the thin layer of liquid at the bottom of the eggs.
The lights were dim, but it still gave off more of an intimate-meets-casual vibe than that of a fancier restaurant. I’d say it’s great for solo meals, catch-ups with a friend, or even a weekend brunch-time date.
One vibe it’s not the best for is remote working — the team said they don’t give out their WiFi to customers.
If you’ve ever walked around NYC and gotten suspiciously dripped on by what you assume is an air conditioner, this kind of felt like that: A bit of a bummer, but there’s nothing you can really do. Today, it’s the price I paid for having a pretty outdoor breakfast.
Texture-wise, I liked that it was soft in the middle without being gooey, and the outsides were crispy but not hard. I thought it could have used a bit more salt than the few specks I saw on it to balance out the sweetness, though.
Hadid’s classic breakfast ran me $34.87 after tax and a COVID surcharge but before tip. It’s definitely pricey for a casual breakfast, but not too bad considering the neighborhood. Plus, I didn’t feel cheated with regard to portion size.
I think many of us operate under the notion that breakfast and lunch should cost less than dinner, but if I had paid $35 for a nice dinner in NYC, I’d consider it moderately-priced rather than expensive. Taking into account how full I was and the fact that I was impressed with the quality of the food, I think it makes sense that any meal of the same caliber could cost as much as the next one.
That being said, I do think $7 for two pieces of bacon hurt my soul a little — but just a little.
Let’s face it, if I was worth the same estimated $29 million that Hadid is worth, I’d spring for the meal as my go-to as well.