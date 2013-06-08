REVIEW: Dollar Shave Club's 'One Wipe Charlie' Butt Wipes

The wipes, along with some goods Dollar Shave Club sent along.

Dollar Shave Club, the company that sells you razors on a monthly basis for as low as $1 a month, has a new product: Butt wipes.



Dollar Shave Club calls them “One Wipe Charlies.” They’re moist towels used after taking a poop. They cost $4 a month, and they come 40 to a pack.

For most men, this seems to be a foreign concept. If they can get over the slight embarrassment, or oddity of the whole thing, it’s a good idea.

However, I found the One Wipe Charlies to be a good idea, but not the best execution.

The One Wipe Charlies are peppermint scented. The peppermint adds a slight tingle to the area you’re wiping, not that unlike what spicy food can do to that area. It’s not as strong as spicy food, but it’s enough to give you a bit of a tingle. This can be a good thing, or a bad thing depending on your tolerance.

The video for the One Wipe Charlies suggested you use just the wipes and no paper. So that’s what I did. It’s a bit disconcerting, frankly. In the future I would go with a few toilet paper wipes then a final clean up with the One Wipe Charlie. This seems like the best method to achieve maximum cleanliness and freshness.

Overall, if you’re already a Dollar Shave Club member, I recommend shelling out the $4 and taking them for a test spin. If they’re not for you, you can find alternate uses for wipes, like wiping down a kitchen table.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.