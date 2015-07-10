The trailer for season two of Comedy Central's hilarious 'Review' goes to insane new heights

One of the surprise hits of Comedy Central’s incredible new line-up was “Review” which premiered in 2014.

The show has a simple premise which could easily have gone wrong.

Forrest MacNeil (Andy Daly) is a critic who reviews life experiences. In season one, he tried everything from cocaine to road rage to divorce. Instead of a bunch of standalone episodes, “Review” contains an overarching plot about a man on the brink of insanity.

Season two looks like it will take Forrest even further over the edge. This trailer promises prison, glory holes, and archery gone wrong. We wouldn’t be surprised if this barely scratches the surface of the trouble that Forrest gets into.

The second season of “Review” premieres on Comedy Central Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m.

