I tried Disney World’s most coveted Christmas cookies, and I understand why people wait hours in line for them

- I tried the most coveted Christmas cookies at Disney World that people wait hours in line for.
- The half-pound cookies are found at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs, and cost $US6 ($AU8) each.
- I loved the Kris Kringle cookie, and thought the matching cakes were even better.
So when I spent a weekend in Florida again this month, my top priority was returning to the cult-favorite bakery and trying its limited-edition Christmas cookies and cakes.
Now I can confidently say the half-pound treats were worth taking a flight in December. I also understand why people have been waiting five hours in line to try them.
At that point, more than 25 people were already in line to enter the shopping center. I figured that most had the same idea I did: getting in line for Gideon’s Bakehouse one hour before they opened at 10 a.m.
But I didn’t mind waiting at all. There was a short wall we could sit on at the front of the line, and we were able to chat with fellow travelers and dessert fanatics.
The wait also gave us time to browse the website menu and plan our orders. Though I wanted to order one of everything at the shop, I decided to stick to the Christmas offerings this time around.
Each flavor held its own but also blended together perfectly to create a dessert that’s sweet and perfect for winter. The coffee flavor was also pretty light and added the right amount of depth and contrast to the cookie.
That’s not to mention that it was giant, and could easily feed three people.
My dad absolutely loved it, and practically devoured the half-pound snack outside the shop.
Whereas the minty flavor of the Krampus cookie was too overpowering for my taste, this cake blended the flavor with chocolate in a balanced and delicious way. I still mostly wanted to eat the chocolate cake, but I didn’t mind the green frosting either.
If you’re visiting the Disney World spot, however, be prepared to wait. During my trip, I saw lines outside the bakery from open until closing, with some wait times extending five hours.
Still, I’d argue that it’s entirely worth it for desserts unlike any others I’ve ever tried.