I tried the burger at Mark Wahlberg’s family chain, and now I understand why fans can’t get enough of the restaurant

- Actor Mark Wahlberg and two of his brothers opened Wahlburgers in 2011.
- On a recent road trip through Atlanta, I finally got to try it out for myself.
- I thought the food was impressive, but the decor felt gimmicky.
In 2014, a documentary-style TV show called “Wahlburgers” aired on A&E. It followed the family as Paul Wahlberg, who is a chef, led them into the restaurant business. Viewers also got a look into the business in the HBO series “Wahl Street.”
Following the A&E show, more franchise locations opened and the brand started making and selling merchandise called Wahlgear. According to the company, there are currently 52 open locations, with more on the way.
When I arrived in my final destination city, I saw that there was a Wahlburgers location just a block from my hotel. It was too close for me to not give it a try, so at the end of a busy day, I walked over to the bright-green sign ready to eat.
The bright-green color scheme and burger posters were reminiscent of Shake Shack, but the Wahlburgers “W” logo was intentionally plastered on every napkin, on the walls, and on the menus.
The team also found ways to work “Wahl” into different words, like “Wahlbrewski” for a beer advertisement and “Wahlgear” for the merch.
If you wanted to, you could eat just like Mark by ordering the Impossible burger. While I did want the full movie-star experience, I’m a meat-eater and was there to try the beef burger. So I went with Paul’s choice: The Our Burger.
As soon as I bit into the burger, I noticed how juicy and flavorful the patty was. I’m a pickle lover myself, so I appreciated the thick-cut discs that were heavy on the dill flavor. There was a single slice of tomato on my burger, but it was just thick enough to offer both flavor and texture.
While I thought the cheese was nicely melted, it didn’t give a satisfying stringy pull the way my usual Five Guys burger does.
I thought there was room for improvement when it came to lettuce — the greens on my burger were limp and slightly soggy.
But equally as impressive was the inside surface, which was soaked in butter.
When I cut my burger in half, I saw the nearly 1/4-inch thick layer of yellow that had seeped up into the spongy bun. It was a layer of butter that was used to help grill the bread and create a sort of seal to keep the burger and topping juices between the bun halves rather than inside of them. It worked, and my bun never got soggy.
Ultimately, I wasn’t compelled to eat every last one like I typically am.
I chose to sit at the bar and order a beer because that’s where the other diners were. It seemed like the adults’ area whereas the lower seating looked like a kid-friendly section.
The result was a space that looked like a mashup of Shake Shack and an airport sports bar.
Would I walk into a Wahlburgers instead of McDonald’s? Sure. But would I walk into a Wahlburgers instead of a bar? Probably not unless I was a massive fan of Mark.
The food was good and employees were helpful and friendly, but biting into a burger with the three Wahlberg brothers staring at me from their many perches on the wall was a little unsettling. I thought it felt more like an attraction at a celebrity-themed amusement park than a restaurant and bar.
But hey, if dining among your on-screen or on-stage heroes is up your alley, have at it!
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Mark Wahlberg clarifies that he gave Tom Holland a ‘massage tool’ — not a sex toy, as the ‘Spider-Man’ actor mistakenly thought