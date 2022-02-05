I tried the burger at Mark Wahlberg’s family chain, and now I understand why fans can’t get enough of the restaurant

Wahlburgers first opened in Massachusetts as a fast-casual burger restaurant.

Brothers Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg opened their first burger restaurant in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

In 2014, a documentary-style TV show called “Wahlburgers” aired on A&E. It followed the family as Paul Wahlberg, who is a chef, led them into the restaurant business. Viewers also got a look into the business in the HBO series “Wahl Street.”

Following the A&E show, more franchise locations opened and the brand started making and selling merchandise called Wahlgear. According to the company, there are currently 52 open locations, with more on the way.