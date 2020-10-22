'Borat 2' is another 'great success' for Sacha Baron Cohen's iconic brand of shock humour

Amazon Studios Sacha Baron Cohen in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride of American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.’

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (aka “Borat 2”) is worth the watch if you were a fan of the first one or just need a good laugh.

In typical Sacha Baron Cohen fashion, there are huge shocking moments and wild cameos.

“Borat 2” is available on Amazon Prime beginning Friday.

Back in 2006 “Borat: Cultural Leanings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was, as the title character would say â€” “Great success!”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s big screen adaptation of the character he featured on “Da Ali G Show” back in the early 2000s was a cultural phenomenon. Cohen as Borat travelling the US to better understand its customs â€” and in the process tracking down Pamela Anderson to make her his wife (by trying to put her inside a “marriage sack” and abduct her) â€” wasn’t just a box office hit but made the Borat character instantly recognisable.

And the fact that it was done in a documentary style just increased people’s fascination as everyone tried to determine who in the movie were in on the joke and who were unknowing pawns in Cohen’s unique brand of comedy.

Amazon Studios ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ or just ‘Borat 2’ for short.

14 years later, Borat has returned. Made with the specific purpose to come out before this year’s presidential election, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride of American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (or simply “Borat 2”) follows Cohen’s Borat as he is tasked with delivering a gift to Vice President Mike Pence, who the Kazhakstani powers-that-be believe is a sex addict.

Like the first “Borat,” he has a costar to move along the plot. His producer Azamat Bagatov (played by Ken Davitian) isn’t around this time, instead, it’s Borat’s daughter Tutar (Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova). She gives a scene-stealing performance.

Why you should watch: Like the first “Borat,” it will be a movie you have to see to believe

Amazon Studios ‘Borat 2.’

The only way “Borat 2” can work is if the bar is higher than the first. This is a hugely daunting task, but Cohen pulls it off leading to moments that you can’t believe were possible. By the time you get to the end of the movie, there are some events so shocking that even if you weren’t the biggest “Borat” fan, you will be satisfied just for the simple fact that you can say you witnessed it.

There are definitely moments in the movie where Cohen goes back to familiar material, especially the bit where the movie intercuts Borat interviewing an etiquette expert with him attempting to use them in real life (something he’s done on “Da Ali G Show” and the first “Borat”).

But even the stuff that feels familiar is done so well that it will entertain the heck out of you and will certainly be “water cooler talk” for weeks to come.

Should you watch the first “Borat” before watching the sequel?

If you are a “Borat” fan: definitely. It’s currently available on Amazon Prime. I watched it before the sequel and it solidified for me just how great it is. But you don’t need to watch it to enjoy the sequel.

Outside of a few jokes, you aren’t going to feel you are missing anything. The opening of “Borat 2” pretty much catches up anyone who didn’t see the first or forgot it.

Amazon Studios Maria Bakalova as Tutar in ‘Borat 2.’

Standout performance: Maria Bakalova as Borat’s daughter, Tutar.

Because the Borat character (and Cohen himself) is so much more known after the first movie, it’s clear Cohen, his writing team, and director Jason Woliner needed to cast someone in a supporting role who was skilled enough to follow through on Cohen’s antics without suspicion. And they hit a home run with Maria Bakalova.

In typical “Borat” fashion, anyone who is not male, white, and non-Jewish is comically treated like garbage and that includes Borat’s daughter, Tutar. When we first meet her she’s locked inside a barn and throughout the movie has a “manual” of how to live her life, which includes things like why women are not allowed to drive or pleasure themselves.

All this absurdity leads to a subplot in the movie of Tutar’s growth into an independent woman that is played perfectly by Bakalova.

For those who may feel that it’s the same-old Cohen comedy, it will be Bakalova that will keep you engaged in the movie.

The bottom line: If you need a laugh, watch the movie.

If you were a fan of “Borat” or “Who Is America?” then you definitely have to check out “Borat 2.” If you love outlandish comedy focused on today’s politics you definitely have to check out “Borat 2.” If you love surprise cameos you definitely have to check out “Borat 2.”

The movie, like all of Cohen’s comedy, is an acquired taste. But for those who are up for taking the plunge, it’s hard to pass up on 90 minutes of this kind of unique comedy.

