I tried the turkey sandwich Sarah Jessica Parker finds ‘every excuse’ to eat, and just like that I have a new favorite lunch

- Sarah Jessica Parker posted an Instagram photo of The Village Sandbar restaurant on January 24.
- The “Sex and the City” actress says she thinks they make the best turkey sandwich in all of NYC.
- I ate the fresh-roasted turkey sandwich for lunch and was impressed by both the flavor and texture.
“The aroma of their fresh roasting turkey has been dragging people off the streets of the West Village and into @thevillagesandbar since 1983,” Parker wrote in her caption. “I’m one of those people.”
She went on to say that she doesn’t think there’s a better turkey sandwich in all of NYC, and that it’s worth traveling for.
“I find every excuse to make my way there,” Parker added, before explaining that she lives right around the corner.
So I took the 10-minute subway ride from my apartment slightly farther downtown and got myself ready for lunch with a little neighborhood stroll.
It’s welcoming, classically cute, and exactly the vibe I have in my head whenever I think of the West Village.
I settled in and right away was offered a cup of coffee. I can never say no to that.
Sipping on the caffeine source, I glanced at the menu and ordered the $US14 ($AU20) fresh-roasted turkey sandwich.
There weren’t many posts on the main page and even in the tagged section, so I thought the more deli-looking sandwiches that were visible would be an accurate depiction of the lunch I was about to have.
I was dead wrong.
Instead of coming on classic white or wheat sandwich bread, the turkey was placed between halves of a baguette. The meat was shredded rather than sliced, which gave it an even more gourmet feel.
The juiciness reminded me more of an intentional jus than an accidental mess. It was thin and runny but packed with unctuous flavor. It gave off a French-dip effect that I appreciated.
Layered underneath the turkey were thin slices of tomato and a bed of fresh greens, which added a semi-crisp bite to offset the softness of the bread and the meat. The bread was mostly soft with just a little crunch on top.
For the sauce component, there was a homemade herb mayo slathered on both the top and bottom bread. It was bright green and bold in aesthetics but very mild in flavor. I would have liked something with a little more acidity to balance out the richness.
I thought I’d get that acidic punch from the cranberry sauce I paid $US1 ($AU1) extra for, but no luck. It was delicious but lacked that zing I was hoping for.
Similarly, the side of dry greens could have done with a little bit of super light, citrus-forward dressing, in my opinion.
Many of the orders were for takeaway, though I’m skeptical about how well this sandwich would travel because of the drippy factor.
I overheard two people ask about whether Parker’s post affected business and sandwich orders, and the response from management was that they had seen an uptick, but that they are typically busy around lunch hours.
But this sandwich hit almost everything I’d look for in a perfect lunchtime treat. I even ran into a friend while I was eating at my counter seat who said he’d been coming to Sandbar for years and also has the opinion that the fresh-roasted turkey is the best sandwich in the city.
Ultimately, I left feeling full without the factor of being weighed down by the ingredients, which I think is pretty rare. So I couldn’t help but wonder, what other foodie gems does Parker have tucked up her sleeve?