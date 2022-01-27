I tried the turkey sandwich Sarah Jessica Parker finds ‘every excuse’ to eat, and just like that I have a new favorite lunch

Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared that her favorite sandwich in NYC is the roasted turkey from The Village Sandbar.

The informal queen of New York took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of one of her favorite sandwich shops.

“The aroma of their fresh roasting turkey has been dragging people off the streets of the West Village and into @thevillagesandbar since 1983,” Parker wrote in her caption. “I’m one of those people.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t think there’s a better turkey sandwich in all of NYC, and that it’s worth traveling for.

“I find every excuse to make my way there,” Parker added, before explaining that she lives right around the corner.