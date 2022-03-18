I made frozen chicken nuggets using 4 different cooking methods, and the air fryer and convection oven produced the tastiest results

Both the microwave and toaster-oven nuggets were mushy. I’ll never be microwaving my nuggets again.

For each of the methods, I tried one nugget on their own before cutting open or dipping the other in ketchup.

Microwave: As soon as I bit into this nugget, I immediately thought of it as “hard mush.” This seems impossible to achieve, but it was. The exterior was mushy and wet but the inside was very dense and dry. There was no crunch.

Before even analyzing the meat, I knew it was tough. When looking at it, I could see that it became very compact while cooking. With that, I felt like it lost most of its flavor and moisture. The meat also appeared to have a grayish color, which was a turn-off for me.

Toaster oven: This nugget had a bit more integrity when it came to puffing up and crisping. It also had more of a bite. It was much less firm and dense on the inside and had shredded chicken consistency, which was a plus for me.

The taste brought me back to my childhood, but it certainly wasn’t a great chicken nugget, in my opinion. The breadcrumbs still felt mushy and undercooked.