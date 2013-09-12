Leave Your Chauffeur At Home -- Bentley's $US240,000 Convertible Is Made For Driving

Usually when people think of Bentley, they think of the passengers luxuriating in the backseat, while a hired chauffeur takes the wheel.

But Bentley wants to bring back the glory days (the late 1920s), when its cars dominated the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans race. So it built the 2013 Continental GT Speed Convertible.

With a starting price of $US238,700 (the model we tested came to $US272,220), this is still a luxurious car: It has massage seats and even neck warmers.

But it’s also built for performance, and the driver’s seat is far better than the back. Whoever’s in control gets to play with more than 600 horsepower and a Sport mode that makes it a ton of fun to use.

So if you want the performance along with the neck warmers, and you have the cash, open your wallet and put on your driving shoes.

Produced by Robert Libetti

