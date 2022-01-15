I tried 11 products from Ariana Grande’s new makeup brand and ranked them from worst to best

- I tried 11 products from Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty brand and ranked them from worst to best.
- I enjoyed five of the items I tried, but wouldn’t buy the other six again.
- Specifically, I loved the liquid liner and matte lipstick but disliked the mascara and highlighter.
I became even more puzzled when I got my order confirmation email, which stated that three items I bought — an eyeliner, lip gloss, and lip stain — wouldn’t be ready to ship until weeks later.
The email said, “please note, orders containing one or more of the following items are expected to ship December 3,” but didn’t explain why. I also didn’t notice any warning that the items would ship late when adding them to my cart.
All but one of my items finally arrived on December 7, and I promptly put them all to the test.
When I did so, the product dried almost immediately and created a patchy look that was tough to blend. The pen was dry and scratchy in my experience, which left my lips feeling irritated, and the actual stain itself wasn’t comfortable either. And that’s not to mention that it stained my finger for a day.
All in all, I think it takes way too much work to get a result that’s meant to look effortless.
Instead, the highlighter looked chalky on my skin and highlighted every bit of texture I have. I also don’t like that the highlighter isn’t buildable — one layer is barely visible, but two layers adds too much shine, in my opinion.
I’m not sure if the other highlighter shades have the same issues, but I’m not too eager to try another.
That said, I think the product is too clumpy to warrant its $15 price tag. I had to brush through my lashes countless times to remove the flakes it formed, and I didn’t love the spidery look it left me with afterward.
But once I actually received the product, I realized it was easier said than done. The pencil tugged on my skin as I tried to line my lids, removing my primer and eye shadow with it. The end result was a patchy, clumpy mess that could barely be saved with a line of black on top of it.
That said, it does work better in the waterline to brighten eyes.
That said, I didn’t see a huge difference after applying the gloss, despite its warming and tingling sensations being a bit more intense than your average lip plumper. For that reason, I probably wouldn’t spend $17 on it again.
I found that the only way to get any of the product to stay bright was to gently pat it onto my lids or to use it more as an eyeliner with a thick, unblended line. But even then, the shade isn’t as vibrant as I’d hoped, so I’m not too impressed.
It’s also pretty hydrating, in my opinion, and has a slight plumping effect that creates the illusion of fuller lips.
It’s not a necessary purchase by any means, especially because there are lots of great glosses out there, but it’s a luxury I’ve come to enjoy and carry in my purse.
But once I tried it, I was thoroughly impressed. The shadows blend seamlessly, and all six shades are highly pigmented. I’d definitely recommend it to people who are looking for a neutral palette, especially one that’s beginner-friendly.
The cream shadow blends beautifully with a fluffy brush and holds up strongly as a base for other eye makeup throughout the day.
It also hasn’t smudged any of the times I’ve used it.
If you were to purchase only one product from Grande’s makeup line, I’d definitely recommend this one or the brand’s liquid liner.