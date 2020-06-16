I use an app to help me fall asleep every night, and it's the best money I've spent during quarantine

Darcy Schild/Insider Calm is an app that offers soothing soundtracks and meditations to promote relaxation.

Like many others around the onset of quarantine orders in the US during mid-March, I started to have more trouble than usual falling asleep.

I downloaded the app Calm, a popular meditation tool that offers ambient soundtracks and mindfulness exercises.

I have been using the app for nearly three months, and its sleep soundtracks and breathing exercises continue to help me fall asleep and feel more relaxed.

The app costs $US15 per month and is available on Apple and Android devices.

Sleep is a hot commodity, especially these days. From melatonin-infused makeup to supplements that promise an uninterrupted night of sleep, there’s no shortage of lifestyle products on the market dedicated to what happens once our heads hit the pillow.

For most of my life, I’ve been a heavy sleeper and someone who can easily fall into a snooze in a moving vehicle, or even during the shortest of aeroplane rides. The real challenge, however, can be silencing my mind before bed.

Around mid-March, which marked the beginning of quarantine orders in many parts of the US and when many companies (including my own) started operating remotely, I noticed I was having an especially hard time falling asleep.

My sleep struggle inspired me to give another go at meditation – a practice that I had casually tried a few times in the past, but to no avail. I downloaded a 30-day free trial of Calm, which is listed as the Apple App Store’s No. 3 app in the “Health & Fitness” category and described as a popular virtual tool for meditation and sleep.

I set a date on my calendar to potentially delete the app before paying the $US15 monthly subscription fee, but three months later, the sounds and features of Calm are still successfully lulling me to sleep, and I’ve found it’s a small price to pay for a solid night of Zs.

When I say I’m “going to bed,” this is really what my mind is doing.

Darcy Schild/Insider A sampling of thoughts I have that apparently need to be addressed the minute I get into bed.

Once I do fall asleep, it’s smooth sailing. Even in my current bedroom that sits just two floors above a rather loud street corner in Brooklyn, it takes something extreme, like an inopportune garbage truck horn honk, to potentially rouse me from my dreams.

Getting there can sometimes be easier said than done, though, and the events of the past few months have certainly not been helpful for the sake of sleep. Especially in early spring, floating around my head at night were visions of news notifications, unanswerable questions about the pandemic, and worries – but I know I’m far from the only one who felt or feels this way.

People have reported having especially vivid or strange dreams since the pandemic led to lockdown orders around the US and globally. Additionally, people have dealt with an influx of information and emotions in the last few months. When new information is processed during sleep, it can alter people’s shut-eye schedules, which may explain people’s quarantine-related sleeping woes or changing habits, as Insider’s Senior Health Reporter Anna Medaris Miller previously wrote.

However, the moment I open the Calm app, I feel a wave of relaxation.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Calm app suggests soundtracks and meditation activities.

I’m greeted with the serene sound of a light storm in a rainforest and a few small mindfulness exercises.

The app requires Wi-Fi or cell service, but there’s an option to download meditation soundtracks or sleep melodies, and they can then be accessed without internet.

I use the app’s breathing circle exercise, which I see as an approachable, daily reminder to dedicate even a few minutes to breathing deeply.

Darcy Schild/Insider There’s a soothing sound that occurs during each breath marker.

I know what you’re thinking: Does one really need to pay for an app to practice deep breathing?

Well, not necessarily. That being said, Calm’s breathing tool is especially serene, and I find it helpful because it uses visual cues to guide users through inhales and exhales. For me, it’s become an easy reminder to practice deep breathing, even if that means just taking a few long breaths once a day.

Plus, there are proven benefits to this style of breathing that emphasise its importance. Most of the time, people take shallow breaths instead of engaging in “diaphragmatic breathing,” or belly breathing, according to experts at Harvard Medical School.

Practicing deep, belly breaths for 10 to 20 minutes a day is one way of invoking the “relaxation response,” which was developed by Harvard Medical School cardiologist Dr. Herbert Benson in the 1960s and 1970s as a healthy way of responding to stressors.

Deep breathing is one technique of invoking the relaxation response, which could help to decrease heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, and even be beneficial for the immune system, according to Harvard Medical School.

Once I’m truly ready to close my eyes, I head to Calm’s music tab, which is how I fall asleep to sounds like slow waves or a crackling bonfire.

Darcy Schild/Insider I’ve saved my favourite sleep melodies.

The melodies make me feel like I’m going to sleep at a beach house with the windows open, or sitting by a glowing fire at summer camp. There are tons of other options, too, like soundtracks that mimic an oscillating fan, or rain in a bustling city street during nighttime.

I let the sounds of rain or ocean waves fill my room, and before I know it, I usually can’t keep my eyes open any longer.

Darcy Schild/Insider ‘Rain on Leaves’ has become a a foolproof sleep sound for me.

As I close my eyes, the sound of a light thunderstorm (see: the kind that’s cosy, not anything too severe) perfectly drowns out my urge to add something to my grocery list, mentally re-read a random email I sent that day, or scroll through Pinterest for no good reason.

Twenty minutes of sleep melodies is usually a perfect amount of time for me.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Calm app’s sleep timer.

While the concept of white noise isn’t anything groundbreaking (hence sleep machines and YouTube videos that play hours of fan noises), one way I think the Calm app is convenient is its feature that turns off all sleep melodies after the desired amount of time.

This way, I’m not awoken from the sound of an abrupt advertisement, and the app isn’t blaring campfire crackles at 6 a.m.

Very rarely am I still awake after the sound fades into silence at the 20-minute mark. Even if I’m not fully asleep by the time the soundtrack ends, I’m usually close to falling completely asleep.

I can even have Matthew McConaughey tell me a bedtime story, which is something different, to say the least.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Calm app has a range of bedtime stories.

Calm’s “Sleep Stories” are an innovative take on the classic bedtime story, in my opinion. The audio stories take users on everything from slow railroad rides through the countryside to imaginary worlds that are perfect for kids.

Personally, I’ve found that the dialogue-filled soundtracks can be more distracting than calming to me. I guess there’s something about visualising Matthew McConaughey or Laura Dern reading to me before bed that feels just a tad too unreal to relax.

Calm also offers sleep-themed guided meditations, which further assist in preparing my mind for bed.

Darcy Schild/Insider Some meditations are meant for the morning, while others are tailored for nighttime.

Some of Calm’s sleep meditations are 2-minute exercises, while others can span 30 minutes or longer.

There are also collections of soundtracks that are meant to be followed consecutively for a period of time – like the “7 Days of Sleep” series (which, as you can see, I haven’t been very committed to continuing).

I’m certainly nowhere near calling myself a mindful maven, but I have found that occasionally using Calm’s guided tracks helps me feel a sense of peace after a long day before I switch to my favourite white noise soundtracks.

Paying for an app that puts me to sleep is a luxury that I’m aware of, but it feels beneficial to me, and I view it as a small investment in my overall well-being.

Darcy Schild/Insider Sleepy Paradise? Sounds good to me.

Prior to purchasing Calm, the last time I paid for anything on the App Store was when I bought $US0.99 songs from iTunes circa 2010.

As of now, though, I think that being able to fall into a stress-free slumber is worth well beyond the $US15/month subscription cost.

Since I’m not currently paying for a gym membership or fitness classes (as in-person workouts in the New York City region are on hold for the forseeable future), the Calm app is one way I’m investing in my overall health.

I don’t think twice about paying for the convenience of online shopping via Amazon Prime, or streaming unlimited music, movies, and TV – so subscribing to a service that’s helping me sleep and promoting positive habits in the long run seems like a pretty sweet deal to me.

