We stayed in an Airbnb in Cuba which looked great but had one big issue

Business Insider sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba in 2015 to experience the city as tourists. Instead of booking rooms in one of the state-run hotels, we decided to rent a three-bedroom apartment through Airbnb, which recently started offering accommodations in Havana.

This is what it was like to stay in the apartment, which was located in the Vedado neighbourhood, just steps from the Hotel Habana Libre.

We’ve got lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Tyler Greenfield.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.