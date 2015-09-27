We tried the San Francisco 49ers app that lets you deliver food to your seat -- and it might be the future of live sporting events

Earlier this month, we had a chance to go to the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener and try its official in-stadium app.

The app, now in its second year, has a lot of interesting features, including food delivery and pickup, as well as instant replays. For the 49ers, it’s also a great way to gather data about its fans at the stadium.

Here’s a walk through of how it works:

The San Francisco 49ers moved to a new stadium called Levi's Stadium last year. With the move, it also released its own in-stadium app. Business Insider The app was built by VenueNext, a startup backed by a number of investors including Live Nation, Twitter Ventures, and the owners of the 49ers. Business Insider The San Francisco 49ers has a pretty cool in-stadium app. The app can be used as your ticket, so you don't have to print it out. Business Insider You merely scan your phone on one of these kiosks. Business Insider The team really seems to be pushing for more people to use its app. These help signs were all over the stadium. Business Insider Once you get in the stadium, the app gives you directions to your seat. VenueNext The best thing about it? You can order food directly within the app. You can either have the food delivered to your seat, or go pick it up. You can also send food to your friend. VenueNext We tried the in-seat delivery option. It charges you an extra $5. Business Insider In less than 10 minutes, the food was delivered right to my seat. Business Insider If you order for pickup, you get it here. Business Insider These fans used the app to pick up food. They were happy with its speed. Business Insider The app also offers instant replays when you're in the stadium. Business Insider You can watch the replay from multiple angles. Business Insider There are some other cool features too, like a parking pass (which you have to buy through the app) and live game stats. Business Insider But the real reason the 49ers built this app is this: real-time data. The app collects all kinds of data about fan behaviour in the stadium, from parking lots that are filled the fastest to the peak time for ordering food. Business Insider About 30% of the entire crowd used the app to get in the stadium that day. Surprisingly, only 1% of the users watched the instant replays. Business Insider The 49ers say Levi's Stadium made an additional $2 million in total combined revenue and cost savings. This season alone, the 49ers saved another $500,000 it says. VenueNext

