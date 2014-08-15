'Reverse Showrooming': Bricks-And-Mortar Retailers Are Fighting Back Against Amazon And Others

In the past few years, as online shopping exploded and smartphones became the norm, the showrooming phenomenon — consumers using their phones to comparison shop in stores — seemed poised to gut the revenue of offline retailers.

But now a recent report from BI Intelligence finds that retailers have discovered “reverse showrooming,” or “webrooming,” which is when consumers go online to research products, but then head to a bricks-and-mortar store to complete their purchase.

Here are some of the key points from the report:

In the report, we examine the numbers behind showrooming and reverse showrooming, what’s driving each trend, and what the different showrooming behaviours look like. We also look at what in-store advantages retailers have, and what they are doing both to capture in-store sales from reverse showroomers and to drive up purchases across channels.

