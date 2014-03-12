Why Bricks-And-Mortar Retailers Still Have A Chance Against E-Commerce 'Pure-Plays'

Among bricks-and-mortar retailers, there has been much hand-wringing over ‘showrooming’ — consumers armed with smartphones who enter a physical store to look at products, then use their phone to find it online for a better price.

Showrooming is only the latest scourge for bricks-and-mortar retailers that are struggling to eek out margins as more consumers shop online.

But now a recent report from BI Intelligence finds that retailers have discovered “reverse showrooming,” or “webrooming,” which is when consumers go online to research products, but then head to a bricks-and-mortar store to complete their purchase.

Reverse showrooming is actually nothing new. Since the early days of online shopping, more people have researched their shopping online than have actually bought there.

What has changed is that retailers have begun to identify the reverse showrooming trend and the opportunity it offers to them, and they are now working to actively capture those sales.

In the report, we examine the numbers behind showrooming and reverse showrooming, what’s driving each trend, and what the different showrooming behaviours look like. We also look at what in-store advantages retailers have, and what they are doing both to capture in-store sales from reverse showroomers and to drive up purchases across channels.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »



Here are some of the key points from the report:

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on reverse showrooming, and all of BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.