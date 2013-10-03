Why Reverse Mentors Are So Important

Everyone has something to learn from the younger generation.

In today’s rapidly changing world, older and more experienced employees are increasingly turning to their younger colleagues for advice on technology, social media, and innovation, according to Jeff Bussgang, general partner at venture capital firm Flybridge Capital Partners. The younger generation brings an entirely different perspective that can be a valuable source of information and creativity for any workplace.

Bussgang examines the importance of collaborating with younger employees in a recent post for his blog on mentors and “reverse mentors.”

“Reverse mentors are people younger than you who you admire and learn from,” he writes, admitting that his personal mentors had always been older than him. But, he adds, when he first heard the notion of reverse mentorship discussed, the idea struck a chord with him.

“Entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation are profoundly influenced by the young,” Bussgang explains on his blog. “If you’re not tapping into their knowledge base and seeking their insight on trends and opportunities, you’re missing out on a valuable resource.”

