Intense Photos Show Aftermath Of Rare New England Tornado

Lauren F Friedman

The National Weather Service confirmed that on the morning of July 28, a tornado hit Revere, Massachusetts, a city five miles from Boston. They are assessing the damage to try to figure out the details of the tornado, the second to hit New England in just two days.

Residents grew concerned after what seemed like an ordinary storm showed signs of “rotation,” according to NBC Boston. A tornado warning was issued just 10 minutes before the tornado made landfall, Boston.com reports.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are no reported injuries, despite The Globe’s reports of “collapsed roofs and gas leaks. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Here are some additional images from Twitter that appear to show storm damage around Revere.










Here is the full statement from the National Weather Service:

