Intense Photos Show Aftermath Of Rare New England Tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed that on the morning of July 28, a tornado hit Revere, Massachusetts, a city five miles from Boston. They are assessing the damage to try to figure out the details of the tornado, the second to hit New England in just two days.

A tornado has been confirmed in Revere, MA. NWS Meteorologists continue to survey storm damage. https://t.co/t1dYseLdxA

— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 28, 2014

Residents grew concerned after what seemed like an ordinary storm showed signs of “rotation,” according to NBC Boston. A tornado warning was issued just 10 minutes before the tornado made landfall, Boston.com reports.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are no reported injuries, despite The Globe’s reports of “collapsed roofs and gas leaks. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Here are some additional images from Twitter that appear to show storm damage around Revere.





















Thought you got it bad? Revere looks like had a tornado roll through the city. (via @gerson_garciaa @NikkiSweetPea_) pic.twitter.com/DCv8LHq542

— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 28, 2014

Damage from tornado in #Revere. Taken in neighbourhood adjacent to Routes 107 & 16. pic.twitter.com/3rfAprjMJB

— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) July 28, 2014

PHOTO: Storm damage in Revere. Meteorologists are determining if the city was hit by a tornado http://t.co/3IixuJDRBd pic.twitter.com/xb6AwOz124

— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 28, 2014

Aerial view of possible #tornado damage in Revere, MA. Revere fire says no serious injuries. #fox25 pic.twitter.com/FTGRIZCIMU

— Joe C (@JCers) July 28, 2014

#7News at noon: The latest on the #Revere tornado and other updates from across the state: http://t.co/ScVWzu3fnN pic.twitter.com/bW9ptfd5aG

— CW56 Boston (@CW56) July 28, 2014

A lot of damage, but thankfully no injuries reported to MSP in regard to #Revere #Tornado. Please avoid Revere area. pic.twitter.com/Tb6gh5M2u8

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 28, 2014

Wow Revere, MA tornado damage. pic.twitter.com/VjG1LFSQBK

— The Muse (@Muse_87) July 28, 2014

Here is the full statement from the National Weather Service:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.