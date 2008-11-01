Revenue-Thirsty Google Now Allows Beer, Champagne Ads

Changing a long-standing policy, Google (GOOG) will now allows search ads for beer and champagne. Wine ads were already OK. Liquor ads are still prohibited, a Google rep told Gonzo-SEO.



A Google rep told Search Engine Land it made the change because, “we regularly review Google AdWords content policies and make changes to keep them current and effective.”

Another theory: During an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month, Google CEO Eric Schmidt said that the company should weather the current economic crises because “in a recession, people look for different things,” using Google’s search engine.

“They look for bank re-financing or, in our case bank safes, and all of the sudden the value [of advertisements against those searches] goes up as other things go down.”

Bank safes, bank refinancing, cheap booze specials — it’s not hard to connect the dots. Statistics show that people drink more and alcohol sales climb during a recession.

Google’s updated AdWords FAQ says they will keep the nefarious alcohol ads away from children by giving them a “Non-FamilySafe status.”

(Photo by uberculture)

