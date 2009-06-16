Revenue Starts Trickling In To OMGPOP

OMGPOP — the NYC-based Web gaming studio once known as I’minlikewithyou — has spent the last year and a half building a suite of casual, entertaining games. Now it’s finally bringing in some revenue: Last night, the company started selling in-game items and premium “star accounts.”

So far, so good: In the first five minutes alone — very, very early this morning — the shops brought in “well into the low thousands in revenue,” CEO Dan Porter tells us. OMGPOP is approaching 1 million members; one third signed in last month.

In-game items and virtual goods are huge moneymakers for some gaming firms, especially in Asia, but the business model is less proven here. OMGPOP raised $5 million, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, earlier this year. Porter took the reins as CEO from founder Charles Forman in February.

