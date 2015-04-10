Revenue per employee charts are a fascinating way to judge the health of tech companies

Nicholas Carlson

A quick, interesting way to gauge the health of tech companies is to look at their revenue per employee.

Is managing actually growing the business by investing headcount? Or just treading water?

The best way to do look up this metric is to go to Wolfram Alpha and enter a query like this: “[company name] revenue per employee over the past [X] years.”

Here are some charts on some big name tech companies.

Yahoo revenue per employee over the past 10 years:

Yahoo revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

Google revenue per employee over the past 10 years:

Google revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

Amazon revenue per employee over the past 10 years:

Amazon revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

Microsoft revenue per employee over the past 10 years:

Microsoft revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

Apple revenue per employee over the past 10 years:

Apple revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

Facebook revenue per employee over the past 3 years:

Wolfram Alpha

Twitter revenue per employee over the past 3 years:

Twitter revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

LinkedIn revenue per employee over the past 4 years:

LinkedIn revenue per employeeWolfram Alpha

