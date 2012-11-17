Revenue At 'SoPo' Restaurants Was Down 88% After Superstorm Sandy

Lenny’s handed out free sandwiches and coffee in the West Village after the storm

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

We knew that downtown restaurants took a hit in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, but some new numbers confirm that things were really awful.According to restaurant industry data firm Avero, downtown restaurants that lost power were hit hardest, losing over 88.3 per cent of their average weekly revenue following the storm (via Eater).



Overall, restaurant business in the week following Sandy dropped 54.7 per cent compared to the prior three weeks, Avero reported.

Restaurants in areas that didn’t lose power fared well, some even making out better than usual. At those restaurants, according to Avero:

Dinner meal periods saw a 10.3 per cent improvement in customer volume, and a 13.9 per cent improvement in alcoholic beverage sales, compared to the prior three weeks

Late night meal periods saw 8.4 per cent more traffic and a 9.2 per cent increase in alcoholic beverage sales, compared to prior weeks

Once power was restored downtown sales recovered to only 62% of their typical level on Saturday, Avero reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.