Yahoo will make top Microsoft ad sales exec Seth Dallaire its VP of mid-market sales, BoomTown reports.



Maybe this is a sign that Yahoo is finally gaining some cultural momentum under CEO Carol Bartz. Usually it’s Microsoft that poaches Yahoos.

In June, Techflash put together a handy chart to demonstrate this point:

