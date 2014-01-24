'Revenge Porn' King Hunter Moore Has Been Indicted

Time’s Jessica Roy reports that Hunter Moore has been arrested by the FBI.

Moore founded “Is Anyone Up,” a now-defunct website infamous for posting nude pictures without the subject’s consent, an activity that is now referred to as “revenge porn.”

“Is Anyone Up” has been accused of extortion several times. The Verge reports that “Moore himself recently lost a quarter-million-dollar defamation suit over work connected with the project.”

The indictment names Moore in a conspiracy to “access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information for private financial gain.” In the past, Moore has been accused of hacking computers to obtain the nude pictures that populated the site.

The arrest was made in California, which recently passed a strict law specifically targeting revenge porn sites.

Here is the full indictment:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.