'Revenge porn' just became illegal in England and Wales

Sharing private material as “revenge porn” online is now illegal in England and Wales. The legislation, which went through Parliament as an amendment to the Criminal Justice and Courts Bill, comes into force today, Monday, April 13.

Offenders could get a prison sentence of up to two years for the crime, which includes posting private images on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, as well as text messages. The law also covers content shared offline without the subject’s permission, and with the intent to cause harm.

Clause 33 in the legislation classes “revenge porn” as:

Revenge porn is “photographs or films which show people engaged in sexual activity or depicted in a sexual way or with their genitals exposed, where what is shown would not usually be seen in public,” according to the BBC. There are further clauses, which you can see in full on the Parliamentary release.

The move follows numerous high-profile incidents where people have been victimised by sharing private sexual images in public over the internet. Last year “The Snappening” happened, where hackers stole Snapchat photos and leaked them online. Children as young as 11 have also been targeted by revenge porn, Sky News notes.

Although the bill has come into effect in England and Wales, in Scotland and Northern Ireland revenge porn is not illegal yet, the BBC explains. Both countries have more devolved power from Westminster to Wales. They are considering passing the legislation.

