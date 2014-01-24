Sacramento Sheriff's Department Says 'Revenge Porn' King Hunter Moore Is Being Held Without Bail

Yesterday, Time’s Jessica Roy reported that “revenge porn” king Hunter Moore had been indicted.

Moore founded “Is Anyone Up,” a now-defunct website infamous for posting nude pictures without the subject’s consent, an activity that is now referred to as “revenge porn.”

The indictment names Moore in a conspiracy to “access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information for private financial gain.”

Now we have learned from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s department that Moore is being held without bail.

According to the SCS department website, these are the details of Moore’s inmate status:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.