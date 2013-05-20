Here's What You Need To Do Today If You're A Victim Of Revenge Porn

The anonymous person behind EndRevengePorn.com was recently revealed to be a woman named Holly Jacobs.



Jacobs herself was a victim of revenge porn, the act of posting sexual or otherwise intimate photographs online. Sometimes these pictures are accompanied by people’s addresses, links to social networking profiles, and other identifying details.

After living through what we can safely assume was a trying experience, Jacobs has filled her site with resources and advice. Some of the more pertinent tips appear below.

1. Check out federal and state cyber-stalking laws to see if there’s anything you can act on.

Take some action! Read your state’s cyberstalking laws here and the federal laws here. If they describe anything that happened to you, you may have some legal recourse.

2. Find a lawyer who is actively looking to help revenge porn victims.

There are many lawyers around the country well-versed in the minutiae of the laws surrounding revenge porn. If your situation merits going to court, they’ll be your biggest advocates. Browse this list and see if any of them are near you,

3. If the situation is especially troubling you, get professional help.

As explained on Without My Consent, “it may be wise to seek a clinician who has experience working with trauma, harassment, or abuse. But what is most important is that you are able to find someone with whom you feel safe enough to you for you to be able to talk about what has happened.” Find a counselor or therapist near you if you think you need it.

As a last-minute added thought, you may want to lock down your Facebook account and other social media profiles. Your privacy has already been abused enough. You should lay low online and set up your social networking profiles such that your information is visible only to people you know.

