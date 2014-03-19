Revenge: Man Texts 19 Full Shakespeare Plays To The Fraudster Who Stole His PS3

To text or not to text? It wasn’t even a question.

When 24-year-old Edd Joseph dropped £80 for a PS3 on Gumtree, he never expected the seller would take his money and run.

As soon as Joseph realised he wasn’t going to be receiving the PS3 he rightfully paid for, he did what any human in their right mind would do: He texted ‘Macbeth’ in its entirety to the seller. (via Betabeat.)

“It just occurred to me you can copy and paste things from the internet and into a text message. It got me thinking, ‘what can I sent [sic] to him’ which turned to ‘what is a really long book’, which ended with me sending him Macbeth,” Joseph told The Telegraph.

Macbeth soon led to Hamlet, Othello and 19 other plays sent entirely through text message; about 17,424 texts.

“I’m going to keep doing it. If nothing else I’m sharing a little bit of culture with someone who probably doesn’t have much experience of it,” he told The Telegraph. “I’m not a literary student, and I’m not an avid fan of Shakespeare but I’ve got a new appreciation you could say — especially for the long ones.”

Does the punishment fit the crime? As Shakespeare would have texted, “fair is foul and foul is fair.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.