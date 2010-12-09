REVENGE: Hackers Announce They Will Try To Take Down Visa.com In One Hour

Hopefully Visa was prepared for this.



The cyber-attackers who took Mastercard.com down earlier today just announced plans to take Visa.com down. They say their attack will commence in one hour.

This is, of course, revenge for both credit card companies shutting off donations to Wikileaks.

These are all part of Operation Payback, a coordinated attack on anti-piracy groups and others that started three months ago.

