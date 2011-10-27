Bernie Madoff's Daughter-In-Law Spills 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Madoff Family

Photo: ABC News
Stephanie Madoff Mack has just published a memoir and it’s harrowing stuff.Mack tragically lost her husband, Bernie’s son Mark, to suicide in 2010.
The book is called “The End of Normal: A Wife’s Anguish, a Widow’s New Life” and it takes the reader inside the family of the man who perpetrated history’s biggest Ponzi scheme.
So was Bernie.
Describing a visit to their Palm Beach home:
'The two of them spent the entire time trash-talking the help. Ruth barked commands at the housekeeper, Marlena, and mocked her Spanish accent. Bernie was fastidiously neat to the point of being obsessive-compulsive, and, with Ruth, he complained ad nauseam about the maid's incompetence.'
It was a long and vitriolic message blaming Bernie for her husband's death. (As she has done elsewhere.)
'I don't have it in me to forgive you for standing by the man who killed my husband. Good luck to you Ruth.'
Understandably, she didn't want her face on the cover of the Post.
'All Madoff assets were frozen, and though she had not been criminally charged, Ruth was still forced to report any expenditure over $100 to the court-appointed trustees. On the day she was forced to vacate the penthouse with a few boxes of basic necessities she was allowed to keep, Ruth hid in the trunk of a car and had her building superintendent drive her away so she wouldn't have to face the media waiting outside to witness her humiliating eviction.'
Stephanie's late husband was only the latest.
'Mark was the fourth known suicide linked to Bernie's crime. A French financier had slit his wrist with a box cutter and bled to death in his office. A British investor shot himself, and another Madoff victim had hanged himself in a London hotel room.'
