A Candid Look At Revel, The Hot New Hotel In Atlantic City

Oyster.com
revel atlantic city casino

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The newest hotel on Atlantic City’s boardwalk, Revel is a pristine luxury property with a smoke-free policy that helps keep its casino fresh and airy.

The spacious rooms are top-notch: All feature ocean views from floor-to-ceiling windows, sexy bathrooms with double vanities and large showers, and tech-friendly amenities such as massive flat-screen TVs, remote-controlled lights and shades, free Wi-Fi, and even door sensors that let staff know when room service carts have been pushed into the hallway.

The resort has everything that other luxury properties in Atlantic City offer, such as numerous celebrity chef-helmed restaurants, several nightclubs, a theatre, a pool, and a beautiful spa, but Revel offers a more serene vibe.

Plus, it has the celeb factor: Beyonce and Kanye West (who infamously announced Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy during a performance at the hotel), and even Michelle Obama, have all stayed here.

Like at other resorts, however, the restaurants are overpriced and there are long lines at the nightclubs, but fist-pumping locals and visiting bachelor and bachelorette parties would argue that it’s worth the wait.

Editor’s note: Oyster’s hotel investigators shot all these photos on location themselves, so what you see is what you get.

The lobby has numerous corners for lounging and chatting.

An expansive front desk means check-in moves quickly.

The property is enormous.

There are 14 restaurants onsite, some helmed by celebrity chefs such as Jose Garces and Marc Forgione (both Iron Chefs).

The restaurants may be expensive but there is something for everyone, including the Mexican-themed Distrito Cantina.

It looked delicious.

Like the rest of the hotel, the casino is brand-spanking new.

It's smoke-free, a big plus.

The hotel is also known for its nightlife.

Ovation Hall (not pictured) brings in impressive acts such as Kanye West, Beyonce, and Aerosmith.

Ultra Lounge is another chic hangout.

Prefer to shop? There's plenty of that, too.

Escalators to get around.

There's a fitness centre for working off your hangover.

And indoor and outdoor pools.

Even during our wintertime visit, the hot tub was full of partying guests.

There are lots of spots to lounge.

Another expansive hallway.

The decor is fun and modern.

All rooms feature ocean views and high-tech amenities.

As well as ocean views.

This is the spacious Sky suite.

Now take an honest look at another popular hotel

ATLANTIS: A Candid Look At The Most Extravagant Hotel In The Caribbean >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.