A Candid Look At Revel, The Hot New Hotel In Atlantic City

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The newest hotel on Atlantic City’s boardwalk, Revel is a pristine luxury property with a smoke-free policy that helps keep its casino fresh and airy.



The spacious rooms are top-notch: All feature ocean views from floor-to-ceiling windows, sexy bathrooms with double vanities and large showers, and tech-friendly amenities such as massive flat-screen TVs, remote-controlled lights and shades, free Wi-Fi, and even door sensors that let staff know when room service carts have been pushed into the hallway.

The resort has everything that other luxury properties in Atlantic City offer, such as numerous celebrity chef-helmed restaurants, several nightclubs, a theatre, a pool, and a beautiful spa, but Revel offers a more serene vibe.

Plus, it has the celeb factor: Beyonce and Kanye West (who infamously announced Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy during a performance at the hotel), and even Michelle Obama, have all stayed here.

Like at other resorts, however, the restaurants are overpriced and there are long lines at the nightclubs, but fist-pumping locals and visiting bachelor and bachelorette parties would argue that it’s worth the wait.

