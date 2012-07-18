REVEALED: What Your favourite Products' Ads Would Look Like If They Were Designed By Apple

Laura Stampler
wheat thin apple adWheat Thins get Applefied.

Photo: Applefied Ads

When he isn’t busy interning at advertising agency RPA in Santa Monica, 22-year-old Bryan Evans is maintaining his new blog that re-imagines what ads for our favourite products would look like if they were all designed by Apple.In other words, what happens when they’ve become “Applefied.”

“My group director actually used to work at Chiat, which does the Apple ads, so he got a kick out of it,” Evans told Business Insider.

The idea is simple: Use Apple’s minimalistic model to redesign ads for other well-known products.

“It’s part humour and part jabbing at Apple’s current ads, which, I feel like lately have become so formulaic,” Evans explained.

Here's a photo of the designer, Bryan Evans, a 22-year-old intern at RPA in Santa Monica.

Follow Applefied on Twitter here.

Evans was credited as an Art Director and Assistant Copywriter for this Honda ad by RPA:

Want more?

Click here for the 13 worst urban legends about brands sold in America>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.