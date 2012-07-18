REVEALED: What Your favourite Products' Ads Would Look Like If They Were Designed By Apple

Wheat Thins get Applefied.

Photo: Applefied Ads

When he isn’t busy interning at advertising agency RPA in Santa Monica, 22-year-old Bryan Evans is maintaining his new blog that re-imagines what ads for our favourite products would look like if they were all designed by Apple.In other words, what happens when they’ve become “Applefied.”



“My group director actually used to work at Chiat, which does the Apple ads, so he got a kick out of it,” Evans told Business Insider.

The idea is simple: Use Apple’s minimalistic model to redesign ads for other well-known products.

“It’s part humour and part jabbing at Apple’s current ads, which, I feel like lately have become so formulaic,” Evans explained.

